Lehi cross country competes at Timpanogos Invite

The Lehi cross country team earned 11th place in the boys Elite 5K and 14th in the equivalent girls event at the Timpanogos Invitational, held at Lakeside Sports Park in Orem on Sept. 4.

Mountain View with 77 points outdistanced American Fork (84) and Riverton (86) in the boys race. The Pioneers tallied 264 points.

Senior Jefferson McMullin was the top finisher for Lehi, claiming 11th place. The other scoring runners included senior Tyler Martin at No. 20, junior Easton Allred at No. 47, sophomore Benson Quist at No. 87 and junior Owen Amakasu at No. 99.

The Cavemen easily claimed the top spot in the girls event with a 68, nearly half of Lone Peak’s second-place score of 129. The Pioneers had 332 points.

Junior Caroline Moon paced Lehi by claiming 14th place. Also counting in the tally were junior Graysen Lanenga at No. 53, sophomore Mia Richards at No. 68, sophomore Paige Quist at No. 84 and sophomore Camree Kenison at No. 113.

Lehi is scheduled to compete next at the Park City Invitational at Quinns Junction today (Sept. 10) beginning at 10 a.m.