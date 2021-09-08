Young golfers earn berth in championship tourney

The Thanksgiving Point 13u All-Stars of Lehi, Utah, won the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional at Gold Mountain Golf Club in Bremerton, Wash. last weekend.

The victory secures their spot in the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., Oct. 7-10. The Championship will be broadcast live on select ESPN networks for this first time this year.

For the 13u players, day one (Saturday, Sept. 4) of the Regional consisted of an 18-hole aggregate stroke play scramble competition, counting the top three of four scores.

Thanksgiving Point shot an aggregate total of 183 on the first day of competition, followed by the West Spokane All-Stars, who shot 189. The two faced off in match play on Sunday for the title.

Using PGA Jr. League 9-hole, two-person scramble match play format on Sunday, Thanksgiving Point won 9 to 3 over West Spokane.

All players competed with Thanksgiving Point Golf Club during the summer season, as the facility hosted its own league. The team captain is Tele Wightman, PGA – Director of Golf at Thanksgiving Point Golf Club. He’s also the head girls coach and assistant boys coach at Lehi High School.

Jordan Ofahengaue, 11, is Lehi’s representative on the team. Three older brothers play on the high school team and one of them is also a football player.

The rest of the squad includes Tyse Boman, 13, of Draper; Jaxon Erickson, 13, of Riverton; Ryder Huish, 11, of Highland; Mo LeCheminant, 13, of Vineyard; Will Pedersen, 13, of Holladay; Austin Shelley, 13, of Salt Lake City;and Jack Summerhays, 13, of Kaysville.