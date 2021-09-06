Labor Day event celebrates Lehi’s past and present



The seventh annual Lehi Heritage Day celebration is coming up on Labor Day, Sept. 6, from 2:30-6 p.m., at the Legacy Center at 123 N. Center St. From a parade, honorees and exhibits to a classic car show and Chick-fil-A, the free, city-sponsored eventpromises something for everyone.

“If you’ve just moved in, it’s a great way to meet the people who’ve spent their lives building our community, and a great way to learn about your community,” said Judy Hansen, a founding member of the Lehi Historical Society and Archives, which puts on the event. “And if you are from Lehi, it is a great way to get in touch with old acquaintances.”

The purpose of Lehi Heritage Day is two-fold. One is to honor and celebrate those who’ve given countless hours of service to the betterment of Lehi. Two is to entertain while teaching about the history of Lehi.

This year’s theme is, “Back to the ‘60s,” with a focus on the things people in Lehi did for entertainment. All activities are free and for the public.

The day’s events begin at 2:30 p.m., with the Showcase Parade which highlights the Lehi Heritage Day honorees who were chosen for their service in June. The parade begins at 400 East and travels up Main Street to Center Street where it turns north and ends at the Legacy Center. The public is encouraged to attend to cheer on the honorees.

Following the parade 3 p.m., and under the giant tent in front of the Legacy Center, the honorees will be celebrated in a programwhere the mayor and members of the Lehi City Council present the honorees with their own brick in the Walk of Fame Garden in front of the Legacy Center. Seating is limited. Bring a lawn chair.

Following the celebration from 4-6 p.m., the public is invited to a meet-and-greet for the honorees in the Senior Center as well as to enjoy “Back to the ‘60s,” themed exhibits and activities in the North Gym. Chick-fil-A meals will be for sale in the North Gym, and the Lehi Heritage Day Classic Car and Bike Showwill be in the east parking lot.

“We are going to have some awesome displays highlighting Lehi High School during the 1960s,” said Kay Peterson, who heads up the displays and activities. “We will invite you to share some of your memories at an exhibit featuring activities like the Gold and Green Balls and roadshows from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. And we will take you down memory lane to Saratoga Resort and the Round-Up Rodeo.”

Every year individuals and couples are nominated to be Lehi Heritage Day honorees for their service to Lehi. Members of the historical society consider the nominations and vote to determine the winners.

This year the Lehi Heritage Day 2020 honorees will be honored along with the 2021 recipients as there was no celebration last year. The 2020 honorees include: Rial V. and Laurel Berry, Randy and Nancy Blackburn, Wayne and Loraine Evans Carlton, Layne and Diane S. Downs, Jim and Pat Gray, Lynn M. and Karla J. Nielsen, Lillian C. Southwick, Arden and Cheryle Tuckett and Brent and Valerie Tuckett.

The 2021 honorees are: Paul and Karen Kirkpatrick, Dale H. and Carma G. Price, L. Kay and Sherlean Stone and Samuel K. and Jayleen Smuin Wycherley.

For the first time, the first 20 cars to make a $10 donation to the historical society will ride in the Showcase Parade. Call 801-318-2788 to reserve a spot.

There will be a $50 gas card for the fan favorite car, truck and motorcycle. A dash plaque goes to the first 50 participants. Check in day of show at 3:30 p.m., at the east parking lot of the Legacy Center.

For more information on Lehi Heritage Day, please contact the historical society at 801-768-1570, lehihistory@gmail.com or lehihistory.com.