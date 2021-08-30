Falcon spikers sweep T-wolves

The Skyridge volleyball team opened the season with a 3-0 victory over Timpanogos in a non-region contest on Aug. 17. The Falcons easily bested the Timberwolves 25-10, 25-20, 25-10 on their own home court.

Senior outside hitter Rose Moore led the attack with eight killsalong with eight assists, six digs and three block-assists. Senior setter Emma Meyer contributed seven aces, nine assists and six digs.

Senior libero Licia Echevarria added 12 serve-receives, eight digs and three assists. Junior middle blocker Riley Stewart made five kills, two blocks and a block-assist, while junior outside hitter Madison Standifird had five kills, six serve-receives, five digs and a pair of aces.

If some of those names sound familiar, they should. Four of those five players return from last year’s varsity squad, which finished with a 13-17 record after a loss in the second round of the 6A state tournament.

The Falcons will be looking to build on all that experience as they compete in rugged Region 4. Four of the league’s schools finished in the top eight of the 2020 state tournament. CurrentRegion 4 schools have captured the last five state titles in theirclassification.

Moore led the team in kills last season with 228, assists with 371 and aces with 90. She had one block and 56 block-assists, adding to her effectiveness at the net, and she also made 284 digs.

Meyer contributed 95 kills, 32 aces, 20 blocks, 190 digs and 354 assists. She and Moore split the setting duties last year.

Echevarria posted 262 serve-receives and 168 digs as the defensive specialist. Standifird had 335 serve-receives to go with a team-high 307 digs, 78 kills and 52 aces.

Also returning from 2020 with 70 sets to her credit is junior outside hitter Emma Grant, who registered 61 kills, 35 aces, 105 digs and 132 serve-receives.