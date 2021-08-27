Connect with us

Lehi Sports

Lehi boys golf off to hot start

Lehi Sports

Skyridge football blanks Woods Cross

Lehi Sports

Pioneers overwhelm Skyhawks in home opener

Lehi Sports

Lehi girls tennis earns mixed results in initial matches

Lehi Sports

Lehi girls soccer scores big in two wins

Lehi Sports

Skyridge football shuts out Fremont in opener

Lehi Sports

Pioneers fall to Davis in overtime opener

Lehi Sports

Falcon girls tennis wins Ashton Invitational

Lehi Sports

Falcon girls soccer wins three to open season

Lehi Sports

Lehi football must navigate a brutal schedule

Lehi Sports

Lehi boys golf off to hot start

Published

5 hours ago

on

The Lehi High School boys golf team has already built a commanding lead in the Region 8 competition after the first four meets of the season.

Aug. 4Soldier Hollow

The Pioneers opened their campaign with a 287 combined team score, outdistancing second-place Alta at 310 by 23 strokes.Orem finished third with 312.

Freshman Toa Ofahengaue started his high school career with a bang, shooting a one-under 71 and besting his older brothers Helaman and KJ, along with teammate Sean Ackley, who all posted an even-par 72 for the day and accounted for the other contributing team scores.

In addition, Jax Oviatt, Hunter Day, McGuire Maddsen and Tate Harward represented Lehi at this event.

Aug. 9: Riverbend

Lehi posted the best team round of the year to date with a 278, besting Orem at 295 and Alta at 296.Toa once again set the pace as he shot a sterling 67. KJ and Helaman came in at 70 and Ackley posted a 71. Day, Oviatt, Bryce Lewis and Dallin McKay also participated. 

Aug. 11Mountain View

This was the closest competition so far this season, but the Pioneers still won comfortably with a 290 combined score, seven strokes up on Alta at 297.

KJ led the Pioneer effort this time with a 71, edging Toa and Helaman at 72. Day contributed the final score for the team tally with a 75. Oviatt, Ackley, Harward and Lewis were on hand as well.

Aug. 23Thanksgiving Point

Lehi made the most of a blustery outing, again posting a 290. The teams from Orem and Alta tied at 315, 25 strokes behind the leader.

KJ turned in Lehi’s best round of the year to date with a 66, just edging his brother Toa at 67. Ackley shot a 76 and Lewis rounded out the counted scores with an 81. Harward, Day, Kyler Petersen and Oviatt also competed for the Pioneers.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *