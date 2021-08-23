Initial look at the Lehi City Council candidates

With a field of nine candidates, the Lehi City Council race is getting started. Councilman Chris Condie and Councilman Paul Hancock’s terms will end in December, and both have chosen to run again. This year’s election will be administered through ranked choice voting for the first time in Lehi history.

Ballots will be sent to voters on October 11 and the General Election is on Tuesday, November 2.

The Lehi Free Press will offer voters a live in-person debate in September along with in-depth coverage of the election and candidates. Here is an initial overview of the field:

Montane Hamilton

1. How long have you lived in Lehi? 8 years

2. What is your profession? Software Engineer

3. Describe yourself in one sentence. Curious, empathetic human that strives to improve things I’m involved in.

4. In your opinion, what is the top issue Lehi is facing? (Short answer) Sustainable development that balances quality of life with property rights.

5. What is your favorite restaurant in Lehi? Culver’s

Cami Purtschert

1. How long have you lived in Lehi? I have lived in Lehi 15.5 years.

2. What is your profession? I have taught yoga at the Lehi Legacy Center for 14 years, and for the last 4 years, I have been working as the Assistant Program Coordinator at the Legacy Center. I love working there because I have gotten to know so many people in the community and made many new friends.

3. Describe yourself in one sentence. I am a vivacious, hardworking, dependable optimist.

4. In your opinion, what is the top issue Lehi is facing? (Short answer) The top issue facing Lehi is one we have been facing for many years now; rapid growth, and all that goes with it.

5. What is your favorite restaurant in Lehi? That’s so hard to choose! It has to be either Sabaidee Thai, Thai House or Tokyo.

Paul Hancock

1. How long have you lived in Lehi? 15 years this December

2. What is your profession? Client Success Manager for DOMO

3. Describe yourself in one sentence. I’m a problem solver preferring pragmatic solutions rather than digging my heels in.

4. In your opinion, what is the top issue Lehi is facing? (Short answer) Infrastructure and with the past two winters in particular, especially water.

5. What is your favorite restaurant in Lehi? I love that Lehi has a bunch of “non-chain” restaurants. I know you asked for one, but I’ll give you two: Sabaidee Thai and Zaperoco.

Nicole Kunze

1. How long have you lived in Lehi? 25 years

2. What is your profession? Newspaper reporter and editor

3. Describe yourself in one sentence. I’m optimistic, responsible, always anxious to learn and understand, and I’m willing to work.

4. In your opinion, what is the top issue Lehi is facing? Everything comes back to keeping up with the rapid growth in Lehi – traffic, water shortage, affordable housing and the need for more open space and parks.

5. What is your favorite restaurant in Lehi? Sabaidee Thai

Chris Condie

1. How long have you lived in Lehi? 14 years

2. What is your profession? Information Technology

3. Describe yourself in one sentence. I am an outgoing and approachable individual who cares very much about his family, neighbors, and community.

4. In your opinion, what is the top issue Lehi is facing? (Short answer) Balancing growth, traffic and the concerns they create are key for the city to function efficiently, but communication and understanding between residents and city officials are vital to the success of Lehi moving forward together.

5. What is your favorite restaurant in Lehi? La Fountain Mexican Restaurant

Ethan Erickson

1. How long have you lived in Lehi? 20 years.

2. What is your profession? Custodian.

3. Describe yourself in one sentence. An overly ambitious nerd politically and otherwise.

4. In your opinion, what is the top issue Lehi is facing? Increased government control and mismanagement motivated in part by growth.

5. What is your favorite restaurant in Lehi? Tepanyaki Japanese Steakhouse

Michelle Miles

1. How long have you lived in Lehi? I have resided in Lehi with my husband and children for 16 years.

2. What is your profession? I currently place most of my focus on raising my seven children. In addition to rearing children, I am a creator of a company called TINGE. An online service which sorts apparel from retailers and gives individualized recommendations to shoppers based on their complexion and body shape.

3. Describe yourself in one sentence. I’m a well-roundedindividual who can communicate and logic objectively, as a result of my ongoing willingness to adapt and try new things.

4. In your opinion, what is the top issue Lehi is facing? Growth is the number one issue Lehi faces, and resident inclusion in that growth.

5. What is your favorite restaurant in Lehi? My favorite restaurant in Lehi is Cafe Namasthe.

Lori Le

1. How long have you lived in Lehi? I grew up and spent most of my life in Salt Lake County. When I got married and took a high school teaching position with the Alpine School District, we moved to Lehi and have lived here for 20 years.

2. What is your profession? Educator, full-time mom, and community volunteer.

3. Describe yourself in one sentence. I am determined, focused, logical, kind and understanding.

4. In your opinion, what is the top issue Lehi is facing? (Short answer) Managing our rapid growth appropriately and sensibly.

5. What is your favorite restaurant in Lehi? Cafe Trang. Their rice vermicelli noodles with honey glazed grilled pork and eggroll is delicious!

Aaron Bullen

1. How long have you lived in Lehi? 10 years

2. What is your profession? Process Engineer

3. Describe yourself in one sentence. I am family man wholoves Lehi and will improve our city by being innovative, detail-oriented, ambitious and principled

4. In your opinion, what is the top issue Lehi is facing? (Short answer) Growth – All other issues related to water, internet, open space and traffic are a spoke on the wheel of growth.

5. What is your favorite restaurant in Lehi? Hibachi House