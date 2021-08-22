Lehi girls tennis earns mixed results in initial matches

The Lehi High School girls tennis players earned two team wins against three losses during the busy first week of fall season competition.

Aug. 10: Timpview 5, Lehi 0

In the singles matches, Pioneer No. 1 Caroline Moon, a junior,lost to Sofie Thompson 6-2,1-6,6-4. “In the second set, Caroline was more aggressive and fought back hard, making Sofie run for more shots,” said Coach Shelly Moon. “It was a long, very close match.”

At No. 2 singles, senior Chaney Bowman lost 6-0, 6-1 and in the No. 3 spot, junior Emmeline Burnett lost 6-0, 6-0. In the doublespairings, the No. 1 duo of senior Kathren Moreau and junior Kylee Nielson fell 6-0,6-0. In the No. 2 slot, sophomore Alyssa Wheeler and freshman Bella Norton lost 6-0, 6-0.

Aug. 11: Lehi 4, Herriman 1

In tournament single-set matches, Moon won 8-3. “She hit very hard and made her opponent run side to side,” Coach Moon said.“Caroline stayed consistent.”

Bowman won 9-7. “She changed her game plan to be very steady with little mistakes. It worked,” Coach Moon said. Burnett won 8-6. “This was a very close match. She outlasted her opponent with very long rallies and stayed patient,” the coach added.

In first doubles, Nielson and Moreau won 9-7. “They wereaggressive at the net, made good returns, played well as a team and stayed positive,” Coach Moon said.

In second doubles, freshman Brooke Anderson and junior Mylee McAllister lost 8-7 (5). “They barely lost the tiebreaker and really tried hard,” the coach said.

Aug. 11: Spanish Fork 4, Lehi 1

On a double-up day, Moon won 8-3 against Gaby Trejo. “She stayed very consistent and hit hard,” Coach Moon said. Bowman lost 8-1, and Burnett fell 8-7 (5). “She hustled a lot and fought hard,” the coach added.

In doubles, Nielson and Moreau bowed 8-3, while McAllisterand Anderson lost 8-7 (12). “They came back from being down 4-7 and tied it up,” Coach Moon said. “They fought back into the match.”

Aug. 12: Lehi 4, Timpanogos 1

Against the Timberwolves, Moon won 6-1,6-1, Bowman lost 6-4,4-6,2-6 and Burnett won 6-4,6-0 in singles, as Nielson andMoreau pulled out a 4-6,6-2,7-6(4) thriller and McAllister and Anderson won 6-4,6-4.

“I think this is the first time in years we’ve won against Timpanogos,” Coach Moon said. “I was very proud of the girls and their effort.”

She continued, “Emmeline pulled off a very close first set, staying very steady and strong, and then she pulled ahead in the second set.

“Kylee and Kathren stayed positive and made some good changes on their return of serves, placing their volleys much better and believing they could win. We were very proud of them. Also, Mylee and Alyssa stayed consistent on their cross-court returns, and Mylee was aggressive with her volleys.”

Aug. 16: Mountain Ridge 3, Lehi 2

Moon lost 6-1,6-4, Bowman won 6-0,6-0 over Karissa Newtonand Burnett won 6-0,6-0 over Avery Nielsen in the singles matches, while Nielson and Moreau lost 6-1,6-0 and McAllisterwith Wheeler lost 7-5, 3-6, 6-1.

“Chaney and Emmeline both did a great job finishing off their matches, not letting their opponents back in and staying focused the entire time,” Coach Moon said.

“Mylee and Alyssa had a great comeback in the second set to win it. Mylee was hitting good volleys and Alyssa was hitting good groundstrokes to set up the points well,” she added. “Caroline fought hard to stay in the second set; she ran down lots of balls.”