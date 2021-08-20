UMA music teacher named Utah Charter School Teacher of the Year

Nacde Bobadillo is much more than just a music teacher at the Utah Military Academy in Lehi. On Monday, August 2, Ms. Bobadillo was named Utah Charter Network’s Teacher of the Year at their annual symposium, held at the Thanksgiving Point Show Barn.

The Utah Charter Network is an association of Utah public charter schools, created to provide supportive services and advocacy to assist public charter schools in providing educational options, accountability, quality, and innovation in Utah’s education system.

“I was so surprised and amazed that I received this award! Out of so many amazing teachers, I am so honored,” said Bobadillo. “When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, teachers and educators all over had to give 200% more to ensure students would succeed.”

Bobadillo, also known among students and cadets as “Ms. B,” has been with UMA-Camp Williams since it opened and serves as the Music Director and the Electives Department Chair. She is originally from El Paso, Texas, and became a musician at a young age, picking up several instruments such as the piano, drums, tuba, both electric and jazz bass. She can even play and teach digital instruments.

Because of her strong musical background, Ms. B has instructed various courses, including jazz band, orchestra, choir, music appreciation, music technology, and a new additional class: rock band.

“Our music program has given the students an outlet, and it’s more than just the traditional music classes we have to offer,” said Bobadillo. Not only does Ms. Bobadillo serves as the academy’s music department head, but she serves as the faculty advisor for student body officers and coaches Esports at the school.