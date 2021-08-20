Lehi Heritage Day schedule announced

Lehi Heritage, traditionally held on Labor Day each year is sponsored by Lehi City and organized by the Lehi Historical Society and Archives. This year’s event will honor Lehi’s beautiful past as well as celebrate those who have contributed much to its success. This year’s theme is, “Back to the ‘60s,” with an emphasis on what Lehi residents did for entertainmentduring those years. All activities are free, and the public is welcome.

Lehi Heritage Day will be held on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Schedule: • 2:30 p.m.—The Showcase Parade travels on Main Street from 400 East to Center Street and features the 2020 and 2021 Lehi Heritage Day honorees as well as 20 classic cars, the Lehi Silver Band, Miss Lehi and more.• 3 p.m.—The Honoree Celebration with the mayor and city council under a giant tent in front of the Legacy Center at 123 N. Center commences. Honorees are presented with their own brick in the Walk of Fame Garden. Seating is limited; bring a lawn chair. • 4-6 p.m.—Lehi Heritage Day at Legacy Center.o Honorees meet and greet visitors in the Senior Center where displays showcasing the couples will be featured. o “Back to the ‘60s,” displays, activities and Chick-fil-A in the North Gym. o Classic Car and Bike Show in the east parking lot of the Legacy Center. No entry fee. The first 20 cars to make a $10 donation to the Lehi Historical Society will be given a pass to drive in the Showcase Parade. A parking spot will be reserved for all parade participants.

For more information on Lehi Heritage Day, please contact the historical society at 801-768-1570, lehihistory@gmail.com or lehihistory.com.