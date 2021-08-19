Falcon girls tennis wins Ashton Invitational

The Skyridge High School girls tennis team won 27 of 28 individual matches to beat four teams and capture the tournament title at the Utah Valley Ashton Invitational held at multiple locations Aug. 13 and 14.

Each squad competed with four singles entrants and three sets of doubles players. The Falcons switched up their lineups from match to match as they continued to evaluate placement assignments.

Aug. 13: Skyridge 7, Farmington 0

At No. 1 singles, Lucy Droubay prevailed in a tight match 7-6 (5), 6-4. At No. 2, Bella Lewis won 6-0, 6-1. In the No. 3 singles match, Kaia Sperry posted a 6-1, 6-0 victory, and in the No. 4 slot, Ava Erickson bested her opponent 6-0,6-0.

In doubles action, the No. 1 team of Savannah Johnson and Kylee Sperry swept 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2, Lily Broadbent and Cassie Schmidt pulled out a 6-4, 7-5 win. In the No. 3 slot, Mikelle Madsen and Trina Muaima fought through to a 4-6, 6-2, 10-6 triumph.

Aug. 13: Skyridge 7, Bingham 0

Against the Miners, Payton Carroll won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 singles. Lewis coasted 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2, Kylee Sperry shut out 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3, and Broadbent also swept 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4.

In the doubles matches, Droubay and Savannah Johnson easily won 6-1, 6-2 in the first slot, Kaia Sperry and Naomi Johnson prevailed 6-2, 6-0 at the second position and Schmidt and Madsen won 6-2, 6-2 as the third entry.

Aug. 14: Skyridge 7, Orem 0

Carroll pulled out a see-saw match 6-3, 0-6, 10-6 at No. 1 singles against the Tigers. Lewis won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2, Kylee Sperry again swept 6-0, 6-0 in the third position, and Erickson pulled out a 6-3, 4-6, 10-5 nail-biter at the fourth spot.

Kaia Sperry and Savannah Johnson got doubles play started with a 6-3, 6-1 tally in the first spot, while Broadbent and Naomi Johnson won 6-1, 7-4 at No. 2 and Schmidt and Madsen managed a 6-4, 6-2 win in the third position.

Aug. 14: Skyridge 6, Woods Cross 1

In the tournament finale, Carroll completed her day with the only Falcon loss of the event, falling to Wildcat Sage Bergeson6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles. At No. 2, Lewis finished 7-6 (7-3), 6-1. Kylee Sperry swept 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3, and Erickson went 6-2, 6-3 in the fourth slot.

In doubles play, Kaia Sperry and Savannah Johnson finished up 6-1, 6-1 at the first position, while Broadbent and Naomi Johnson eclipsed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 and Schmidt and Madsencame from behind for a 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory at the third spot.

The Falcons compete in a Region 4 match today (Aug. 19) at Lone Peak High School beginning at 3 p.m.