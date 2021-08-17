Lehi High teacher goes on political tirade, ASD places her on administrative leave

The first day of school for one Lehi High chemistry class started off with an unusual event. In a video taken by a student at Lehi High, which quickly went viral, chemistry teacher Leah Kinyon is seen going on a political tirade in front of students regarding her opinion on former President Donald Trump, the COVID19 vaccine and LGBTQ students.

The video begins with Kinyon expressing her opinion about the vaccine. Then, she expresses displeasure with former President Trump. “I hate Donald Trump. I’m going to say it and I don’t care what you all think. Trump sucks. He is a sexual predator. He is a literal moron.”

A student is then heard saying, “This is a chemistry class.”

Kinyon then escalated the conversation by telling students to report her to the school administration.

“Go tattle on me to the fricken’ admin, they don’t give a crap.”

“Most of ya’ll parents are dumber than you. I’m going to say that out loud. My parents are freaking dumb. The minute I figured that out, the world opens up. You don’t have to do everything your parents say, and you don’t need to believe everything your parents believe.” continued Kinyon.

Another student then asked, “Can I believe what I want to believe?”

“You can believe what you want to believe but keep it quiet in here because I will probably make fun of you,” replied Kinyon.

The teacher continued her tirade regarding other political issues using expletives to convey her message.

“If you don’t believe in climate change, get the hell out.”

“If you’re a homophobe, get out. I am the GSA (Gay Straight Alliance) faculty advisor. I love gay people, all LQBTQIA+ mother ‘expletive’. If you don’t like it, get out. If I hear you say a damn word against any of them. I will open a can and make your life a living hell,” concluded Kinyon.

According to Kinyon’s science-focused website, she attended BYU where she received her bachelor’s degree in biology instruction. She has been teaching the following subjects at Lehi for nine years: Biology, AP Biology, Human Bioethics, Marine Biology, and Chemistry. Thisyear she is scheduled to be teaching Marine Biology, Chemistry and AP Biology.

Alpine School Board Member, Stacy Bateman, who represents Lehi High made the following statement on her social media page this evening, “Hi, Friends. We are aware of the video and absolutely understand why parents are upset. Personnel matters are handled privately by the district administration.”

The Alpine School District also made a statement late Tuesday night, announcing that Kinyon has been placed on administrative leave.

“We became aware late this afternoon of an incident that took place today in one of our high school classrooms. An immediate investigation ensued. The employee has been put on administrative leave pending a thorough investigation. This behavior is inappropriate, not reflective of the professional conduct and decorum we expect of our teachers and will not be tolerated,” said the official ASD statement.