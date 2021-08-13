Obituary: Brooklyn Kate Trapp

Brooklyn Kate Trapp was born on January 28, 2006, in American Fork, UT, to Todd and Patricia Trapp. She passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family and loyal pets, Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Brooklyn had only 15 and a half years on earth, but she made every moment count. Her extraordinary life started in an ordinary way. She loved playing with and caring for the many animals inside and outside the family home, sharing a special bond with their horses and dogs. To the end, Brooklyn’s dogs and faithful companions, Fritz and Bella stood guard by her bedside and seemed to know what she needed even when she couldn’t speak.

From the moment she was old enough, Brooklyn was a cheerleader, wearing both a Lehi High School and Skyridge High School uniform. She loved being with her friends, cheering and performing. Even at age eight, when she was very sick with bone/brain cancer, Brooklyn encouraged other children she met in the hospital, cheering them on in their fight. Her body never was big enough to contain the immense spirit inside it.

Brooke overcame Clival Chordoma after a fierce battle that began in 2014 when she was only eight years old and had just been crowned Little Miss Lehi, eventually crowned as the first Little Miss Utah. She spent about four years living life to the fullest. Brooklyn never missed an opportunity to participate, whether it was planning an epic hangout at Cornbelly’s, doing homework with a friend, learning to play the piano, drawing and painting, cheering with her team in the Round-Up parades, twinning with her family in Christmas pajamas, planning parties or making forts in the trees at her house. Brooklyn could disarm the crustiest doctors with her sparkle and grit and cheer up any friend who was down with her sassy wisdom.

In October 2019, Brooklyn was back at Primary Children’s Hospital fighting for her life. She spent four months in the hospital battling with everything she had to get back to life with her parents, siblings and friends. Even though her activities became very limited, Brooklyn made a bucket list early in 2021 that included simple activities like getting her nails done with her Mom and friends, an outdoor movie, eating ice cream, and doing sidewalk chalk art. This past summer has been filled with many precious memories as everyone helped check items off her list.

Brooklyn is survived by her parents Todd and Patricia Trapp; siblings Whitney and Chad Cloward, Zachary and Dania Trapp, Shelby and Justin Penrod; grandparents: Bill and Alma Trapp; grandmother: Kathryn McCarrel; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandfather Lyle C. McCarrel, her amazing dog Hannah and beloved horse Leonard.

Thousands of people have followed her extraordinary journey, inspired to love fiercely, show compassion, and live up to every moment they’re given. Come celebrate Brooklyn’s beautiful life that left us all BROOKLYN STRONG. The family would love to extend a special thanks to the many inspired medical professionals, especially those in Primary Children’s PICU and NTU. She is now walking, running and free from pain, finding that beautiful white horse from her dreams and riding it through those beautiful meadows with no fences. Until then… FLY baby girl!