Silicon Slopes moves into politics with newly formed PAC

Utah’s tech industry is moving to Capitol Hill in Salt Lake City. According to the website, Silicon Slopes, a nonprofit organization that was created to “empower Utah’s startup and tech community to learn, connect, and serve in an effort to make entrepreneurship and opportunity in Silicon Slopes open and accessible to all,” is expanding into politics.

The Lehi-based organization announced the forming of a new political action committee (PAC) this week. The PAC, named Slopes PAC, will be led by CEO Sunny Washington.

Forming the PAC will allow the industry to raise money, support or oppose political candidates and weigh in on legislation. The influence will come easy for the group, which includes many multi-billion-dollar companies along the Wasatch Front.

According to the PAC’s website, the focus will include three categories: economic growth and innovation, current and future workforce and social and economic mobility.

“Utah’s technology industry also referred to as Silicon Slopes, has a long history as being a leader when it comes to contributions of economic growth, jobs, education programs, and community outreach. The growth of our technology companies in Utah has grown exponentially in the last 20 years, and in order to continue the momentum, it is critical that the industry works with our Utah State Legislature to ensure that laws and policies are favorable to the interests of tech.”

The Slopes PAC founding board includes Sunny Washington, Elizabeth Converse, Blake McClary, Kat Kennedy, Joy Durling, Adam Kolowich and Nikki Walker.