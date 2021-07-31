Lehi Heritage Day Parade and Classic Car Show seeks entries

Calling all classic car and bike owners. You are invited to participate in the Lehi Heritage Day Showcase Parade and Classic Car and Bike Show on Monday, Sept. 6, Labor Day, from 4-6 p.m., at the Legacy Center at 123 N. Center St.

“We’ve been doing this a lot of years,” said Ron Woolstenhulme, co-chair of the car show. “We get a lot of cars and are hoping to get more motorcycles this year. It’s just a fun event.”

In conjunction with Lehi Heritage Day, car and bike owners are invited every year to take part in the show which is free to entrants. However, there is a new twist this year.

“We are going to let 20 cars, if they make a donation to the historical society, go through the parade,” said Woolstenhulme. “Then we will save a parking spot for them in the car show.”

To obtain a parade pass, participants are asked to donate a minimum of $10 to the Lehi Historical Society and Archives, which puts on the city-sponsored event. Funds will help pay for the expenses of the car show and benefit the 501c3 nonprofit charitable organization, which strives to collect, obtain, record, preserve, protect, educate and promote the history of Lehi and its people.

If you would like to reserve a spot in the parade, please call 801-768-1570 or email lehihistory@gmail.com to arrange payment. Once paid, participants will be given a parade pass.

The car show takes place in the east parking lot of the Legacy Center and spills into 200 North. “It gets bigger every year,” Woolstenhulme said. “It supports the city and the historical society. It’s just a lot of fun.”

The Lehi Heritage Day Showcase Parade honors couples and individuals who have given tremendous service to Lehi. This year 13 couples and/or individuals, representing those chosen for 2020 and 2021, will be highlighted. The parade begins at 3 p.m. and will travel up Main Street from 400 East to Center Street to end in front of the Legacy Center on Center Street. At that point, car show participants will take their place in the car show.

Lehi Heritage Day was created to honor Lehi’s past and celebrate those who have contributed so much to it. This year’s theme is “Back to the ‘60s,” with an emphasis on what Lehi residents did for entertainment during that time, including Saratoga Resort, cattle drives, Lehi Round-Up, Gold and Green Balls, Lehi High School sports and the like. All activities are free and open to the public.

The day begins with the parade followed by an Honoree Celebration where the mayor and members of the Lehi City Council present the honorees with their own brick in the Walk of Fame Garden in front of the Legacy Center. Following the celebration, and from approximately 4-6 p.m., the public is invited into the North Gym to enjoy exhibits and activities featuring the “Back to the ‘60s” theme as well as food and the car and bike show.

For more information on the event or how to get a parade pass, contact the historical society at 801-768-1570 or lehihistory@gmail.com.