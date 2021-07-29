New barbershop brings authentic gentlemen’s tradition to Main Street

You may have heard of the Lehi Ole Town Barber, where men from throughout Utah found a traditional barbershop experience. Now, two men who were a part of that legacy have brought back the art and tradition of barbering with Good Brother Barbers, recently opened at 414 East Main Street.

Dustin Delimata, owner and barber at Good Brother Barbers and Wallace Barlow, manager and barber, are skilled in the art of barbering. Located on historic East Lehi Main Street, next to the new Little Caesars Pizza, this new business offers something much better than just the smell of pepperoni. Good Brother Barbers is striving to create a traditional, authentic barbershop experience.

“Back in the day, barbershops were more than just getting a haircut or a clean shave. They were a gathering place, and we want to recreate that experience,” said Delimata. “Here at Good Brother Barbers, it’s a community. People who come in aren’t just people. My clients are friends, and they love it here.”

Delimata fell in love with barbering on his two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after cutting several companions’ hair. He later attended one of the best barbering schools in the nation, located here in Utah. “Barbering is a family legacy. Two of my great grandfathers were barbers, so it definitely runs in the family,” said Delimata, “It’s not just barbering. It is traditional and authentic barbering.”

Services at the barbershop include (but are not limited to) precision haircuts at a flat rate of $25 each, hot towel shaves, and beard care. “We are preserving historic Lehi with our barbershop and also keeping up with the latest barbering trends,” said Barlow, “Come in and relax, shoot some pool, and make new friends.”

Good Brother Barbers is found at 414 E Main Street in Lehi and can be reached at 801-766-9890. To schedule an appointment, visit goodbrotherbarbers.com.