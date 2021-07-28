Election season quickly approaching, filing window opens Aug. 10

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

on

Does it feel like summer is coming to an end? Well, that means election season is on the horizon. The 2021 Lehi municipal election will feature two City Council seats and the Mayoral seat up for grabs. Councilman Chris Condie, Councilman Paul Hancock and Mayor Mark Johnson are all seeking re-election and have officially announced their campaigns.  

Candidates who wish to run in this year’s election must file a declaration of candidacy form at City Hall between August 10 and August 17 at 5 p.m., as well as pay a $35 filing fee.

Qualifications to run for City Council or Mayor include being a registered voter, being a resident of Lehi for at least 12 consecutive months immediately preceding Election Day, being mentally competent, and having no prior felony convictions. 

Earlier this year, the Lehi City Council voted to administer this year’s election by ranked choice voting for the first time in Lehi history. Due to that change, there will no longer be a primary election as voters will now rank the field of candidates. 

Ballots will be mailed to eligible voters on October 11 with the General Election on November 2, 2021.

