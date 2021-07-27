Lehi residents conserve over 330 million gallons of water compared to last year, End of drought still nowhere in sight

The City issued a call-to-action to Lehi residents in May, and the people responded. Facing extreme drought conditions and snowpack at only 19% of normal levels, the Lehi City Public Works Department and City Council enacted water use restrictions and urged the community to conserve.

The conservation order stated, “Water users may not water more than two days a week. There must be at least two days in between watering cycles.”

The City conservation plan also set forth enforcement penalties:

“In order to conserve water in times of water shortage and ensure that Lehi City can provide fire protection to its residents and businesses, the City has established a progressive enforcement strategy.

First violation: Hand-delivered written notice of violation and instructions on necessary corrective action.

Second violation: $100 fine and a warning of actions consequent to a third violation.

Third violation: $500 fine.

Exceptions are made for new lawns that require frequent irrigation within 30 days for establishment purposes. Exceptions are also made for short cycles required for testing, inspecting and maintaining irrigation systems.”

As we approach the halfway mark in this year’s summer months, Lehi residents have saved a great deal of water.

At this point last year, residents used 8,511-acre-feet of water on 16,314 pressurized irrigation connections. At the same time this year, residents have consumed 7,498-acre-feet on 16,784 pressurized irrigation connections —a savings of 1,013-acre feet, or nearly 12%.

One acre-foot is the equivalent measurement of 325,851.65 gallons. This year’s conservation efforts have currently saved 330,087,721 gallons of water.

“We continue to be in an extreme drought, but we appreciate the strong effort shown by our community to conserve water. We are in the middle of the hottest weeks of the summer, so we ask that everyone stay the course and continue to do their part to conserve. Conservation is a multi-year process, and every gallon saved will benefit us in years to come. Thank you for your continued support.” said Assistant City Administrator Cameron Boyle.