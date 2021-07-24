Outdoor quilt show seeks submissions

The third annual Garden of Quilts will be back in full bloom this September 15-18. Quilt submissions are due online with photos by July 25 at thanksgivingpoint.org/events/garden-of-quilts. Applicants will be notified by July 30 if their submissions have been selected for display.

“We are so looking forward to gathering with you all this year. Who doesn’t need a tranquil escape and a ‘deep breath’ right now?” said Cindy Cloward, founder and creative director for Riley Blake Designs based in Alpine, Utah. Cloward and Karen Ashton, co-founder of Thanksgiving Point, teamed up in 2019 to create Garden of Quilts, an outdoor quilt show in the 55-acre Ashton Gardens. The event has attracted the biggest names in quilting and participants from around the globe.

The 2021 Garden of Quilts will include four full days of classes, trunk shows, dozens of vendors and even an afternoon tea. Trunk shows and lectures are included with admission on Friday or Saturday. Jenny Doan from Missouri Star Quilt Co. is one presenter, as well as popular Utah-based teacher Carmen Geddes and the ladies from My Girlfriend’s Quilt Shoppe.

“I will be teaching the Jane Austen coverlet quilt this year, postponed from last year. It is certainly a bucket list quilt,” said Cloward.

“There’s something about seeing quilts in the wild. We’ve all been to quilt shows in buildings and this is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. It’s been so inspiring,” said fabric designer Beverly McCullough of the 2019 Garden of Quilts. McCullough is teaching several classes in 2021.

“Whether it’s your first quilt or your 300th, submit it to Garden of Quilts. Mark your calendars now – we can’t wait to see you in the Garden,” Cloward enthused.