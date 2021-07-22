City Council to vote on raising Mayor salary

The Lehi City Council will vote on a proposal at Tuesday’s meeting to potentially increase the Lehi City Mayor salary from just under $24,000 a year to $60,000 annually. The position also receives full benefits with an approximate value of $22,000.

The topic of the mayor’s salary has been ongoing after a Lehi resident raised concerns about the compensation at a Council meeting in January. The resident’s concerns included the number of hours worked, recruiting and retaining top talent, as well as managing population growth occurring in Lehi.

The City Council agreed to move forward with the conversation and instructed city staff to research compensation for mayors of like-size communities throughout the state.

Lehi’s Mayor position is currently classified as a part-time role and would continue to be under the proposed salary increase.

Mayor salaries and benefits of cities with populations similar to Lehi’s are below:

Lehi: part-time mayor, $23,953 plus $22,701 in benefits (69,724 population)

Provo: full-time mayor, $121,394 plus $66,246 in benefits (116,618 population)

Orem: full-time mayor, $62,363 plus $12,674 in benefits (97,828 population)

Sandy: full-time mayor, $127,618 plus $47,135 in benefits (96,380 population)

St George: part-time mayor, $50,000 plus $25,696 in benefits (89,587 population)

South Jordan: part-time mayor, $22,889 plus $29,982 in benefits (76,598 population)

Taylorsville: full-time mayor, $93,247 plus $30,696 in benefits (59,805 population)*

*Population totals based on United States Census Bureau 2019 estimates

The Council will hear additional information regarding staff findings at the meeting on July 27 before voting on the proposal. Public comment is welcomed.

Current Mayor Mark Johnson, who will run for reelection this year has repeatedly stated his desire to not be involved in discussions regarding a proposed salary increase. Johnson will be absent from Tuesdays meeting due to a previously scheduled vacation.