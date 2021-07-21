Lehi slugger selected for national event

Continuing to expand the efforts of leading the amateur baseball industry, Perfect Game (PG) is excited to announce Lehi native Jake Welch has been selected for the Inaugural 11U Select Baseball Festival to be held the afternoon of Sunday, September 8 at TOP Chops East Cobb Complex in Marietta, Georgia.

Far more than just a game, the event provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the players selected. While in Atlanta, the players will participate in a series of baseball related activities. In the weeks leading up to the event, players will have the opportunity to participate in a fundraising effort to help support Slater Elementary through the Perfect Game Cares Foundation’s Grow the Game Fund, which seeks to remove economic barriers that stand between kids in underserved communities and their chance to play the sports of baseball and softball.

Prior to the game, players will interact with children at Slater Elementary, part of Purpose Built Schools Atlanta, for which they will help raise money leading up to the event. Purpose Built Schools Atlanta partners with Atlanta Public Schools to transform a network of schools in south Atlanta into successful, sustainable neighborhood schools where every student has an opportunity to thrive. Slater emulates the educational model, which combines the best of traditional public schools with the best of charter schools to offer a proven model designed to put all students on a trajectory for success.

“The Perfect Game Cares Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity, is proud to partner with our 2021 11U Select players to raise important funds for underserved children through the PG Cares Grow the Game Fund, and in particular, the children and families of Slater Elementary in Atlanta,” said Jennifer Ford, Executive Director of the Perfect Game Cares Foundation. “Together, we can make a difference in the lives of these beautiful children.”