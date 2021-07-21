Free education program puts careers within reach

“This program has been highly successful,” said Mark Middlebrook, Public Affairs Director for Mountainland Technical College (MTECH). “Last year we had 230 students complete the program and 87% were hired. Our welding, diesel mechanics and medical assisting students were all in high demand.”

The courses in the Learn and Work in Utah program, a joint effort of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and the Utah System of High Education, were created to meet demands in the Utah workforce.

As part of Learn and Work in Utah, MTECH offers scholarship opportunities to any adult who enrolls in and completes one of 17 free courses. Financing is made possible through funding from the state and federal government. There is no cost for tuition, program fees, books, or supplies.

The courses offered are:

3D Printing

Advanced EMT

Apprenticeship

Automated Manufacturing

Commercial Truck Driving (CDL License)

Dental Assisting

Diesel Technology

Emergency Medical Technician

IT Fundamentals

IT Support Technician

Medical Assisting

Medical Billing

Medical Coding

Radiology Technology

Pharmacy Technician

Phlebotomy Technician

Welding Technology (BP, TC, GMAW, FCAW)

To register for MTECH courses in the Learn and Work in Utah program go to mtec.edu/learn-and-work-utah or call Mark Middlebrook at 801-753-4125.