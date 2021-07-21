Connect with us

Education

Free education program puts careers within reach

Education

Alpine School District board to get pay raise

Education

Interview: New superintendent of Alpine School District

Education

Fall schedule to stay same, Alpine School board may get raises

Education

Early childhood center breaks new ground at Thanksgiving Point

Education

Meadow Elementary teacher honored with Accent on Excellence Award

Education

Medal of Honor recipient visits Utah Military Academy

Education

Alpine School District eliminates elementary staggered start times

Education

Alpine School District considering property tax increase

Education

Computers for Kids: Drive-up computer donation and eWaste cleanup day Saturday

Education

Free education program puts careers within reach

Published

19 hours ago

on

“This program has been highly successful,” said Mark Middlebrook, Public Affairs Director for Mountainland Technical College (MTECH). “Last year we had 230 students complete the program and 87% were hired. Our welding, diesel mechanics and medical assisting students were all in high demand.”

The courses in the Learn and Work in Utah program, a joint effort of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and the Utah System of High Education, were created to meet demands in the Utah workforce. 

As part of Learn and Work in Utah, MTECH offers scholarship opportunities to any adult who enrolls in and completes one of 17 free courses. Financing is made possible through funding from the state and federal government. There is no cost for tuition, program fees, books, or supplies.

The courses offered are:

3D Printing

Advanced EMT

Apprenticeship

Automated Manufacturing

Commercial Truck Driving (CDL License)

Dental Assisting

Diesel Technology

Emergency Medical Technician

IT Fundamentals

 IT Support Technician

 Medical Assisting

 Medical Billing

 Medical Coding

 Radiology Technology

 Pharmacy Technician

 Phlebotomy Technician

 Welding Technology (BP, TC, GMAW, FCAW)

To register for MTECH courses in the Learn and Work in Utah program go to mtec.edu/learn-and-work-utah or call Mark Middlebrook at 801-753-4125.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *