Free education program puts careers within reach
“This program has been highly successful,” said Mark Middlebrook, Public Affairs Director for Mountainland Technical College (MTECH). “Last year we had 230 students complete the program and 87% were hired. Our welding, diesel mechanics and medical assisting students were all in high demand.”
The courses in the Learn and Work in Utah program, a joint effort of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and the Utah System of High Education, were created to meet demands in the Utah workforce.
As part of Learn and Work in Utah, MTECH offers scholarship opportunities to any adult who enrolls in and completes one of 17 free courses. Financing is made possible through funding from the state and federal government. There is no cost for tuition, program fees, books, or supplies.
The courses offered are:
3D Printing
Advanced EMT
Apprenticeship
Automated Manufacturing
Commercial Truck Driving (CDL License)
Dental Assisting
Diesel Technology
Emergency Medical Technician
IT Fundamentals
IT Support Technician
Medical Assisting
Medical Billing
Medical Coding
Radiology Technology
Pharmacy Technician
Phlebotomy Technician
Welding Technology (BP, TC, GMAW, FCAW)
To register for MTECH courses in the Learn and Work in Utah program go to mtec.edu/learn-and-work-utah or call Mark Middlebrook at 801-753-4125.