Lehi Heritage Day 2021 Honorees announced

The Lehi Historical Society and Archives and Lehi City are pleased to announce the Lehi Heritage Day 2021 Honorees. Lehi Heritage Day is Labor Day, Sept. 6, at the Legacy Center at 123 N. Center from 2:30-6 p.m.

This year’s honorees are:

Paul & Karen Kirkpatrick

Dale H. & Carma G. Price

L. Kay & Sherlean Stone

Samuel K. & Jayleen Smuin Wycherley

Since 2014, the historical society has been selecting a handful of Lehi’s most valuable players to honor each year at Lehi Heritage Day. “It’s been so much fun to learn about these great people we have selected for this year’s celebration,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the historical society. “Each in their own way has done a lot to make Lehi a great place to live.”

“This will be an especially great year,” she said. “Because we weren’t able to have Heritage Day last year, we will also honor the 2020 honorees this year.”

The 2020 honorees were:

Rial V. and Laurel Berry

Randy and Nancy Blackburn

Wayne and Loraine Evans Carlton

Layne and Diane S. Downs

Jim and Pat Gray

Lynn M. and Karla J. Nielsen

Lillian C. Southwick

Arden and Cheryle Tuckett

Brent and Valerie Tuckett

All of the honorees have given tremendous amounts of time to the betterment of Lehi. They are scout leaders, artists, educators, police officers, Lehi Civic Improvement Association members, church leaders, longtime club members and more.

Honorees will be celebrated in a Showcase Parade, Honoree Celebration with Lehi City Mayor Mark Johnson and the City Council, with a brick in the Walk of Fame Garden in front of the Legacy Center and with displays in the Senior Center during a greeting period from 4-6 p.m. Family, friends and the public are encouraged to attend to congratulate the honorees.

“Please come and help these wonderful people know how much we appreciate all they have done,” Bangerter said.

Sponsored by Lehi City and organized by the Lehi Historical Society and Archives, the event was created to honor Lehi’s beautiful past and celebrate those who have contributed so much to it. This year’s theme is “Back to the ‘60s,” with an emphasis placed on what Lehi residents did for entertainment during that time. All activities are open to the public and are free.

Heritage Day schedule:

Showcase Parade—2:30 p.m., will travel on Main Street from 400 East to Center Street.

Honoree Celebration—3 p.m., with the mayor and city council under a giant tent in front of the Legacy Center. Seating is limited; bring a lawn chair. During this event, honorees will be presented with their own brick in the Walk of Fame Garden.

Honorees greet visitors—4-6 p.m., in the Senior Center where there will be displays honoring them.

“Back to the ‘60s,” displays, activities and food (Chick-fil-A)—4-6 p.m., in the North Gym of the Legacy Center.

Classic Car Show—4-6 p.m., in the east parking lot of the Legacy Center. No entry fee. The first 20 cars to make a $10 donation to the Lehi Historical Society will be given a pass to drive in the Showcase Parade. A parking spot will be reserved for all parade participants. For more information on the car show, go to LehiHistory.com or call 801-836-2594.

For more information on Lehi Heritage Day, how to volunteer or participate or if you have something from the 1960s you would like to display, please contact the historical society at 801-768-1570, lehihistory@gmail.com or lehihistory.com.