Lehi-based, Motivosity, earns Team Analytics Solution of the Year award

PRESS RELEASE: LEHI, UTAH /EINPresswire.com/ — Motivosity, the company changing employee engagement, announced today it has won the “Team Analytics Solution of the Year” award in the 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Award. Winning this award within the Performance Management Category marks Motivosity’s spot as an innovative solution to employee engagement needs.



Motivosity unlocks team performance by supporting managers with 1-on-1 software, key player evaluations and coaching, leading to better employee manager relationships and retaining top performers. The platform helps leadership teams gather employee engagement data, understand manager impact and reduce turnover. Motivosity integrates with any human resources information system (HRIS).



“Companies that focus on building powerful relationships between managers and team members are addressing the largest variable of unintended turnover,” says Matt Dorius, Chief Financial Officer of Motivosity. “Motivosity customers have seen the impact of our 1 on 1 meeting tool and we’re thrilled that RemoteTech Breakthrough has recognized the value too.”



Motivosity also enables organizations to prioritize employee appreciation. Their peer-to-peer recognition software improves employee engagement, increases visibility across the organization, develops increased trust, and improves connection and collaboration between employees and managers.



Motivosity’s focus on community and connection within teams has been instrumental in the transition to a more remote workforce. This emphasis has assisted thousands of people to continue to feel connected to their company for remote, hybrid, and in office employees, which has been crucial to keeping morale high in times of uncertainty.



“Because of their focus on real connection between coworkers and increasing the sense of community within a company, Motivosity has been vital in the transition to a more remote workforce. Their focus has been able to assist massive numbers of workers navigate new and different work conditions while also managing to keep morale high in times of uncertainty,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. “Motivosity is revolutionizing the world of remote work. We are so happy to be able to recognize their innovation with our ‘Team Analytics Solution of the Year’ award.”



The mission of the annual RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the remote technology industry today. This year’s program attracted more than 1,450 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.



“All of our products are designed with the mission to make people happier at work. Motivosity enables users to connect to core values and shine light on the great things that coworkers do that would otherwise go unnoticed,” said Scott Johnson, Founder and CEO of Motivosity. “Employees gravitate to our software because they love it. This has been our design goal all along. If people only use your software because they are required to, it’s a huge missed opportunity to do something great. I love how our team delivers on this goal and I’m amazed at how much the employees of our customers absolutely love Motivosity.”



Motivosity believes that when employees feel connected, have a strong relationship with their boss, and are recognized for what they do it can be the most impactful thing a company can do to build employee engagement. With providing tools and insights to each of these three things, companies can see the meaningful impact to their performance.

