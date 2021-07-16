Lehi Historical Society seeks help from youth groups for upcoming move

Help Wanted: Young, speedy and strong youth groups to help move the Lehi Historical Society and Archives during the first week of August.

“We are moving and could really use help,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the historical society. “We will do all of the packing. We just need some help making the one block move.”

The historical society is moving from 34 E. 100 North to 99 W. Main, behind the Rippy Literacy Center.

“Our hope is to have six or seven youth groups come in for one hour to move one, maybe two rooms at a time,” said Bangerter. “This way the move can be controlled, and no group will be overwhelmed.”

The city will move the heaviest items but the historical society, which is a 501c3 charitable nonprofit, must move everything else, mostly boxes and items that youth could carry.

Those interested in helping pack or make the move can contact the historical society at 801-768-1570 or lehihistory@gmail.com. If you would like to sign up a youth group, you can also go to the society’s website at lehihistory.com and click “Volunteer to Help Move,” which will take you to a SignUpGenius page.

“This is a great service project idea,” said Bangerter. “We promise to keep it to an hour, and you couldn’t find a more appreciative recipient of your time.”

The purpose of the Lehi Historical Society and Archives is to collect, obtain, record, preserve, protect, educate and promote the history of Lehi and its peoples and to document Lehi’s impact on the American West yesterday, today and forever.

“If you want to know anything about Lehi, you are likely to find it here,” said Bangerter. The Archives houses Lehi newspapers dating back the 1910s, Lehi High School yearbooks, club scrapbooks, family histories, artwork, Round-Up collections and files on almost any Lehi topic. Check out the Archives’ new online library at LehiHistory.com.

For more information, please contact the Archives at 801-768-1570.