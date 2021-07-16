“Angel’s Hope” charity aids new mothers in Peru’s Amazon, donations needed

“I want to help Peruvian women who suffer from postpartum depression and poor prenatal and postnatal care,” said Rosie Morton, who is from the Peruvian Amazon. She and her husband, Rob, recently moved to Alpine, Utah. She remains close to her family in Peru and is dedicated to serving women in her native land.

Rosie is planning a trip to Peru in August and recently started a charitable endeavor called “Angel’s Hope.” Angel was her mother-in-law’s name. Angel passed away a year and a half ago from cancer but was “so charitable and kind,” said Rosie. “I wanted to name our effort after her.”

Rosie is from this area of the Peruvian Amazon called Yurimaguas, Loreto department. Most of the women are part of small indigenous villages and are economically disadvantaged. When Rosie visited her home in 2016, she had previously gathered baby blankets to give women in the maternity ward at the local hospital. She was shocked to see over 20 women in the same room who were either in labor or had recently given birth. They had no access to medication, proper supplies or modern medicine.

According to Rosie, many women in this part of Peru suffer from violence, sexual abuse, postpartum depression and a general lack of modern health care.

Rosie suffered from postpartum depression and panic attacks after giving birth to one of her three children, so she is particularly concerned about this health issue. “I am starting a foundation for Peruvian women who suffer from postpartum depression and are raising children in very difficult circumstances.”

“Some women don’t know why they are crying; they really need help.”

Morton’s current hope is to make 40 hospital bags to take with her to Peru in August. Ideally, the bags would include essentials such as onesies, sanitary pads and baby bottles. Currently, the Peruvian women in this area have no supplies to take care of basic postpartum hygiene needs. “The women are using old rags or used clothing for sanitary pads,” said Morton.

Cash donations will be accepted and will be used to buy diapers and other items in Peru that are not allowed on flights (such as toothpaste). Morton’s Venmo username is Rosa-Morton.

Morton appreciates the support and kindness she has received since coming to the United States. “This country gave me so much and so many opportunities. I am very grateful,” said Morton.

The Lehi Free Press, located at 29 N 100 W. Lehi, UT 84043, is assisting Morton as a gathering place for donations until Friday, July 23. Office hours are M-F 10 a.m. -5 p.m.

The following items are needed:

For moms: (new items only, please)

Pads (overnight), toothbrushes, comfortable women’s underwear, deodorant

For babies: (new items only)

Onesies, baby bottles, cloth diapers, cloth diaper inserts, small toys like cars, small baby dolls

Morton, who holds a Bachelor of Science in psychology from the University of Utah and is an aspiring physician’s assistant, is in the process of establishing the 501C3 foundation for her Peruvian-focused charity. It will be named “Mom’s Light.”