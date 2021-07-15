Exclusive medical spa offers glow-up on Main Street

Lehi has the only Mint Facial Bar in Utah, at 380 East Main Street; it’s an open concept medical spa that offers customized skincare treatments. The team of estheticians is on a mission to educate the community on the importance of skin health and self-care while providing services that make it possible and straightforward.

Founder and CEO of the spa, Addison Contreras, fell in love with the area after attending esthetician school in Utah and later moved her family to Lehi from Apple Valley, California. Contreras likes the family-friendly environment and knew she wanted to raise her two children here. After becoming a certified Master Esthetician, Contreras always knew she wanted to own and open a one-of-a-kind medical spa.

On March 5 of this year, The Mint Facial Bar’s doors opened, taking necessary safety precautions during the pandemic. At the spa, along with Contreras, are six other master estheticians who have completed over 1,200 hours of training in the profession. The eye-catching spa offers various professional skincare lines developed by professionals and dermatologists.

“The Mint Facial Bar isn’t just a medical spa; it is a place of education. We want people to gain a wealth of knowledge that is customizable to them at one flat rate of $85,” Contreras explained. “What makes the facial bar truly unique is the Skin Imaging Analysis. Before a facial treatment, we do a personalized analysis to give customers exactly what their skin needs.”

Each esthetician gives feedback and allows the customer to choose an additional service with the all-inclusive facial, such as a chemical peel, micro-needling, microdermabrasion, derma-planing, LED light therapy and ultrasonic deep pore cleansing.

“We want to provide each person balance, confidence, and relaxation during their treatment,” said Contreras. Also offered in the spa are facial workouts, lash lifts and tints, eyebrow lamination and tints, laser treatments and injectables.

The Mint Facial Bar is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Come on your lunch break or after work or bring a group of friends and have a Mint Facial Bar party,” Contreras said.