1,795 housing units in master-planned community approved in Micron area

With all members attending, the Lehi City Council met on Tuesday, June 29, for the longest meeting in recent memory–over six-and-a-half hours.

During the marathon meeting, the most significant agenda item was a new Master Planned Community around the Micron property in northeast Lehi with a potential of 2,392 units. The property, which national homebuilder D.R Horton has owned for over a decade, is finally set for development.

The project is only in the beginning phases of the approval process, and company officials attended City Council seeking concept approval. Residents from Lehi and Highland attended both public hearing meetings to express concerns and ideas about the project.

A majority of the public comment included concerns around traffic flow, park space and trail networks. One of the most scrutinized aspects of the project from the initial meeting was a two-acre parcel on the west side of the proposal, closest to existing homeowners. The piece was unofficially named the “Bermuda triangle.” D.R Horton wanted to use the space for its company headquarters; residents wanted it left as open space.

In the previous meeting, Councilwoman Paige Albrecht urged D.R Horton to try and look at the space as a potential park, “It is a small concession in the big picture of things and would make the neighbors happy,” said Albrecht. This time around, D.R Horton conceded, designating the two acres as open space on the new concept plan.

Another significant issue for the project concerns property boundaries, including Lehi and Highland City and Utah County. The developer plans to annex both the Highland and Utah County parcels into Lehi City.

Several Highland residents spoke to the Lehi City Council and expressed concerns about density on their side of the property and encouraged the Council to move the denser areas of the project to the western Lehi portion. Councilman Paul Hancock rejected that notion.

“I’m going to be blunt. As I look at my constituents, I’m obviously going to be more concerned about them. That isn’t me being a jerk. They are my constituents and the people that vote for me. When I look at the 2,400 [units], I’m going to want as many of those I can over on that side of the property. I don’t speak for the other Council members. That’s just me. I encourage you, when you talk to your Mayor and Council members, to come to the table with a meaningful compromise,” said Hancock.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Council’s motion to approve was only for the 1,795 units slated for the property that is currently in Lehi. The remaining 597 units on the Highland and Utah County property are on hold until the three entities can complete an annexation agreement.

The large Master Planned Community has various housing products, including condos, townhomes, smaller single-family lots, larger estate lots and a 55+ senior community.

Public amenities proposed in the community are:

Frisbee golf

Dog park

Bike park in the storm detention area

Three trailhead parks with parking and bathrooms

15 miles of trails

Private amenities proposed for the HOA owners include four clubhouses, four pools, 20 pickleball courts, two sports courts and 40 acres of park space.

The concept plan received unanimous approval from the City Council. The project will now continue through the final approval process, considering public comment along the way.