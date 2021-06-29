Round-Up Stock Parade holds up Lehi tradition

Lehi residents lined the streets of the stock parade route ready to appreciate the city’s heritage on Thursday evening, June 24. “We loved it and we learned a lot. Hopefully, we can make it bigger and better every year,” said Nikkole Winters, head of the largest non-motorized parade in Utah with her husband Shawn.

The Winters have participated in the annual stock parade many times, but this was their first year in charge. “It’s my favorite of all the Round-Up parades. I think the stock parade reminds everyone of Lehi’s heritage and makes it feel like a small town again,” Nikkole continued. “It was fun to see so many familiar people turn out. There are still farms in Lehi.”

The 2021 Stock Parade featured multi-generational groups on horseback, horse-drawn wagons and carts, rodeo royalty, princesses, cowboys and cowgirls, the Lehi Silver Band and a crowd-pleasing alpaca. “We’re hoping to get more unique entries in the future,” said Nikkole Winters.

The Winters added western heritage-type clubs like the Lehi Longhorns, a rodeo club at Lehi High School, and others to ride in the stock parade at the last minute. “These are the kids who will take over for us one day. They’re already carrying on the traditions. We really wanted them to have a chance to shine,” explained Nikkole.

2021 Stock Parade Winners

Best multi-horse drawn: Dusty Monday

Best horse drawn: My Mini Pony Party

Best costume: Charlotte Cutler

Best adult riding club: The Rough Outs

Best youth riding club: Lehi FFA

Best western woman: Lizzie Cutler

Best western man: Cash Thomson

Best little cowgirl: Tana Benson

Best little cowgirl (2): Holland Wilson

Best little cowboy: Briggs Wilson

Best little cowboy (2): Colt Larsen