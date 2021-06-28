Connect with us

City holds open house for Family Park and Mellor-Rhodes park plans

Legacy Center amps up security

City officials explore Jordan River’s potential by canoe

Lehi issues mandatory water restrictions as statewide drought worsens

City survey results released: Growth, high-density housing top concerns again

City officially adds RAP tax question to November ballot

Lehi City launches one-stop website to engage residents

2022 City budget plans: 16.78% spending increase, new park and fiber network included

Tuesday's City Council: Should Lehi adopt ranked-choice voting? Eliminate primary elections?  

Applicant spars with Koivisto over Council meeting treatment, asks for censure

Published

13 hours ago

on

Mellor Rhodes Park Plans

Lehi held a public open house on Thursday, June 17, on the Family Park (formerly Peck Park) site to get feedback from residents on proposed plans for Family Park and Mellor-Rhodes Park. 

The open house was held by the Lehi Parks Department and PEC Engineers, the firm hired to design the parks. Mayor Mark Johnson was also in attendance to converse with residents. 

The Family Park plan includes pickleball courts, playgrounds, an amphitheater, winter ice rink, basketball court and sledding hill. Officials have also recently added plans for an all-abilities playground. The City recently committed $5 million to start work on Family Park but the site will also need infrastructure improvements before starting on amenities. 

The Mellor-Rhodes Park plan is a regional sports complex to include six baseball fields, three multipurpose grass fields, a 20-court tournament pickleball facility, playground, batting cages and pavilion. Currently, funds are not earmarked to begin funding the complex. The City Council’s recently approved 2021-2022 budget includes a potential $5 million for the park if the PARC tax is approved by voters in November. 

Residents who would like to offer feedback may still do so on the Engage Lehi site. The City will then consider feedback and fine-tune the park plans for construction when funding becomes available. 

Public Open House

