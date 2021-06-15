Have you got what it takes to be the next Lehi Idol?

Talented singers in Lehi will get a chance to show their stuff at the annual Lehi Idol on Friday, June 25 at 1 p.m. at Wines Park (100 E 600 N).

Preliminary auditions are required for Lehi Idol and there are two ways to audition; in person on Monday, June 21 between 4 – 6 p.m. at the Lehi Arts Center (685 N Center). A music player will be provided with aux cord and disc player. Video audition deadline is Sunday, June 20, emailed to Nicole Revill at nicolerevill76@hotmail.com.

Lehi Idol has three age categories; 10-17, 18-30, and 31+. Winners will have the opportunity to perform on Saturday, June 26 at 2:30 p.m. during Family Fun Day at Wines Park. First place winners will receive $100, second place $75 and third place $50. The audience will choose their favorite and that prize is $100.