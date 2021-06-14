Connect with us

Lehi People

Miss Lehi candidate’s social media mission

Lehi People

Planning Commission gets new perspective with Newall

Lehi People

Lehi's Stephen Holbrook named 2021 Round-Up Grand Marshall

Lehi People

Skyridge teacher shares love and hope despite personal challenges

Lehi People

Lehi Luminary: LHS alum Brent D. Peterson "pioneers" communication and work strategies

Lehi People

Elementary students raise funds for 4th-grader’s cancer fight

Lehi People

Lehi Junior student wins National PTA Reflections award

Lehi People

Lehi Junior's Tiffany Quintero named Teacher of the Year

Lehi People

Nolan Johnson, Lehi’s renaissance man

Lehi People

Lehi’s Beltran, Sims, elected new Utah County Republican leaders

Lehi People

Miss Lehi candidate’s social media mission

Published

6 hours ago

on

Between Tik Tok dances, photoshopped Instagram posts, and mean tweets, one woman has taken initiative to help others use social media to uplift, encourage and inspire. Shelby Barnes, lifelong resident of Lehi, is on a mission to utilize social media platforms as a positive influence in the world. 

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, like many others, Barnes had limited face-to-face interaction with co-workers and friends and was expected to utilize technology to communicate. Specifically, she used social media to share messages with family, friends, and followers. “I found myself getting a little depressed during quarantine with only social media connecting me to the outside world,” Barnes remembered.

Shelby Barnes went on a social media treasure hunt for positive, uplifting videos, photos and quotes. She felt lighter after seeing an Instagram account that posts with inspirational, self-affirmational quotes daily. Barnes found another Instagram account for the “Quarantine Quartet,” a family of musicians who post upbeat musical numbers. These positive messages inspired Shelby to start her own social media accounts to be a light in the dark for others.

Recently, Barnes has created accounts and pages on prominent social media platforms, Instagram and Facebook at @social4thesoul. Through these platforms, Barnes shares posts that are informative and instructional. Companion to her social media accounts and pages, is Shelby’s website social4thesoul.com. She has developed and created personalized courses to educate users on positive social media use. 

Barnes’s goal is to uplift, encourage and inspire others one post at a time. Shelby invites the Lehi community to visit her social media accounts and website and make social media good for the soul. 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright © 2021 Point Publishing.