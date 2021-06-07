6 Lehi homes featured in 2021 Parade of Homes

The Utah Valley Parade of Homes is happening now and Lehi has a countywide high of 6 homes in this years showcase.

This year’s homes range from 4,355 square feet to 7,902 square feet and offer visitors a variety of designs, features and budgets.

The Parade will run from June 3 to June 19. For more details visit https://uvparade.com.

House #14 – 808 N Charlotte St – Builder: Home Sweet Home by Mitch

“Our Brooks plan features comfortable family living beginning with a full basement set up for a future apartment for added income, a spacious main floor that captures views with lots of windows and light, tall volume ceiling, fireplace, functional and elegant grand kitchen with a pantry prep area and grocery door. A main floor master suite and en suite bath with both large shower, relaxing soaker tub, Velux auto skylight, and custom closet organizers. Ascend to the upper floor with custom railings, a working loft that overlooks the main floor, and well-designed space that captures 3 bedrooms and a bath with sun tunnel lighting.”

House #15 – 1881 West Indian Springs Loop – Builder: Blake Miller Homes

“Above Ground Indoor Sports Court. Breakfast Nook with Bench Seating. Home Theater. Basement Playhouse. Walk Out Basement. Galley Pantry with Costco Door. Vaulted Ceilings and Beams Throughout. Climbing Wall. Double Trampolines”

House #16 – 2619 W 1080 N – Builder: Symphony Homes

“Beautiful, Modern Prairie Exterior. Open Concept Living with a Large Kitchen, Family Room, and Dining Nook. Stunning custom features Including: two-story fireplace, modern stair-rails, Cabinetry and details. Amazing Storage with Huge Pantry, Walk in Closets, and Basement Storage. Large lot in Symphony Homes community with nearby trails and great views. Deep Three Car Garage. Covered Porches and Excellent Outdoor Spaces.”

House #17 – 2856 N 3550 W – Builder: Ivory Homes

“Our Montclair plan features a luxurious two-story with a custom design from exterior to interior. The design concept features a masculine vibe with a high-performance hardwood floor, custom-built in bookcase with beautiful tile work to highlight the fireplace in the main family room. Game room area with home gym space in the basement that let you enjoy the luxury of being home whole able to entertain family and friends.”

House #18 – 4499 Deer Ridge Trail – Builder: Aesthete Dwellings

“Unique home design – Full control 4 electrical system – Large floor mounted windows – 2 Specialty designed fire places – Various finishing designs (Decorative dropped ceilings, Steel floating shelves, Finish plywood walls, Peg wall shelving, Cedar planked ceilings, Decorative master headboard) – Floating stairs – Radiant heating – Private fire pit nook – Entertainment center – Kids study area – Multiple decks.”

House #19 – 1252 W Tuono Place – Builder: BLJ Construction

“Breathtaking views, premier architecture, theater, basketball court, transitional-style home, custom pool, attention to detail, up and coming design.”