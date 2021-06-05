Here’s what you get for $550,000 in Lehi

5025 N Fox Hollow Way – 4 Bedrooms 3.5 Baths (2,744 Sq Ft) – $550,000

“Great layout. Community maintains front yards. Terrific opportunity to live in this great community! 9 ft. ceilings! This well cared for home boasts a spacious kitchen with gas cooktop and double ovens! Open floor plan with a cozy fireplace and surround sound in the family room. Deck for BBQ, watching sunsets and entertaining. You’ll love the large master bedroom and bath! 4 Bedrooms upstairs! Lovely family room downstairs with daylight windows. Fantastic location on Traverse Mtn. close to school, trails, amenities, shopping, outlets, dining and I-15.”

Presented by Exit Realty

2. 1366 N 1250 E – 4 Bedrooms 2 Baths (2,896 Sq Ft) – $550,000

“PANORAMIC VIEWS of lake, valley, and mountains! Open floor plan. Spacious main floor family room, perfect for entertaining, kitchen flows to adjoining family room, and patio area. Large windows, light and bright through out. Designer exterior colors, new exterior paint and Hardy siding. New roof in 2020. Decorative Belgard retaining walls installed recently. Newer exterior paint and garage doors. Huge 3 car garage.”

Presented by Chapman Richards & Associates

3. 2403 N Penstemon Way – 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths (2,956 Sq Ft) – $550,000

“Beautiful, practically new home in convenient Lehi location with fast access to 2100 N and I-15. Designed for nearly single level living this home is carefree with all landscaping maintenance and snow removal performed by the HOA. Large great room area perfect for entertaining and special occasions. Big master bedroom with private master bathroom including oversized tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Secondary bedroom for guests on main level or use it as a home office/ den. Unfinished basement could support up to three additional bedrooms, one bathroom, and another family room.”

Presented by EXP Realty

4. 1588 S Spring Creek Ranch Rd – 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths (2,132 Sq Ft) – $549,999

“This home has so much potential and perfect fixer upper. It is just waiting for you to come add your own special touches. The home has 3 good size bedrooms with large closets and small area for an office. The main floor has a nice size kitchen that has sliding glass doors that lead to the large yard with fruit trees, garden, fully fenced area and room to add anything you can imagine! You can almost live off the grid in this home. Home features solar panels that run all the power to the house, reverse osmosis water filter system, soft water system and wood burning fire place. There is also an active well on the property with .25 of water access. “

Presented by Impower Real Estate

5. 120 W 3240 N – 4 Bedrooms 3.5 Baths (2,744 Sq Ft) – $545,000

“This Large and Spacious Townhouse in the Heart of Ivory Ridge has it all. High Vaulted Ceilings, 3-Tone Paint, Granite Counter Tops, Plantation Shutters, Gas Fireplace, 2 Family Rooms, and Additional Bonus Room in Basement – Could be Craft Room, Office, Storage or Bedroom (Has No Closet). Main Floor has Open Kitchen with Pantry, Dining Area, Family Room with Gas Fireplace, Master Suite with Full Private Bath & Walk in Closet. 1/2 Bath. Upper Level – 2 Large Bedrooms with Walk-in Closets, 1 Full Bath, Laundry Area. Basement – 1 Room (no closet), Family Room, 3/4 Bath. Storage Area. Close to Swimming Pools and Tennis Courts and 5 Minutes from I-15.”

Presented by SLC Property Sales & Investments