Vehicles at Vets Park catch fouls

Over Memorial Day weekend, more than 40 teams participated in the Rocky Mountain Baseball Memorial Day Tournament. Teams from Utah, Idaho, and California used ball fields all over Utah County, including in Lehi.

Some participants and spectators who cheered on their teams at Vets Park in Lehi were dismayed to find broken windshields and dents where foul balls had landed. More than seven vehicles were damaged on Saturday alone. The pop-up foul balls were not just a danger to the parked cars but the spectators walking to their vehicles and children darting in and out of the parking lot.

Vets Park is a popular place for league and tournament play. Parents, coaches, and spectators commented that it was too bad Lehi couldn’t provide better, safer parking for the many who attend games during the summer months.