Vehicles at Vets Park catch fouls

Pioneer softball reaches elite 8

Skyridge baseball eliminated by league foes

Skyridge boys soccer earns silver trophy

Pioneer baseball exits tourney after second round

Falcon girls lacrosse lose heartbreaker in quarterfinals

Falcon boys lacrosse reaches tourney quarterfinals

Pioneer boys tennis sends six to State

Ballard earns two gold medals, Skyridge boys claim silver trophy at state track meet

Lehi High School still has two girls teams playing in the state tournaments. The boys teams have all bowed out of the postseason.

Over Memorial Day weekend, more than 40 teams participated in the Rocky Mountain Baseball Memorial Day Tournament. Teams from Utah, Idaho, and California used ball fields all over Utah County, including in Lehi. 

Some participants and spectators who cheered on their teams at Vets Park in Lehi were dismayed to find broken windshields and dents where foul balls had landed. More than seven vehicles were damaged on Saturday alone. The pop-up foul balls were not just a danger to the parked cars but the spectators walking to their vehicles and children darting in and out of the parking lot. 

Vets Park is a popular place for league and tournament play. Parents, coaches, and spectators commented that it was too bad Lehi couldn’t provide better, safer parking for the many who attend games during the summer months.

