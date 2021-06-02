Connect with us

Politics & Government

Josh Daniels elected Utah County Clerk/Auditor

Politics & Government

Proposed tennis facility gets love from Lehi residents, moves to City Council

Politics & Government

DR Horton concept for Micron area property dominates Planning Commission meeting

Politics & Government

Mayor Johnson announces campaign for re-election

Politics & Government

Alpine School District continues to deny in-person public attendance at meetings

Lehi City News Local News Politics & Government

New tax for Lehi? Council to decide on recreation, arts and park tax for November ballot

Local News Politics & Government

Potential County Commission candidates emerge to replace Ainge

Politics & Government

Lehi legislators discuss 2021 session success, challenges

Lehi City News Politics & Government

City election season less than 90 days away

Politics & Government

Discussion on Mayor salary brings heated discussion among council members

Politics & Government

Josh Daniels elected Utah County Clerk/Auditor

Published

31 mins ago

on

On Saturday May 29, Utah County got a new Clerk/Auditor. Josh Daniels, the current Utah County Deputy Clerk/Auditor, won a special election administered through the Utah County Republican Party to be elevated to the elected role of leading the County office. 

After former Utah County Commissioner Tanner Ainge resigned in March, Utah County Clerk/Auditor Amelia Powers Gardner ran to fill Ainge’s vacancy in the April special election and won, leaving a vacancy for Clerk/Auditor.

According to Utah state statute, the political party of the outgoing elected official elects the replacement to fill the remainder of the former official’s term within 30 days of receiving notice of the vacancy by the Utah County Commission. 

The Utah County Republican Party Central Committee, made up of party officials, elected representatives and neighborhood precinct leaders elected Daniels in the first round of the ranked choice ballot. 

Daniels received 239 of the 381 votes cast, followed by Wendy Hart, former Alpine School District Board Member with 122 votes, Greg Graves, former Utah County Commissioner with 15 votes and Jason Christensen, former candidate for Utah County Clerk/Auditor with 5 votes. 

Daniels will finish the remaining term and may choose to run for re-election in 2022. 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright © 2021 Point Publishing.