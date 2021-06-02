Alpine Loop section to close until early July

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) will resurface S.R. 92 over the Alpine Loop from the Pine Hollow Trailhead in American Fork Canyon to U.S. 189 in Provo Canyon to extend the life of the roadway. This work will require keeping a segment of the Alpine Loop closed between the Timpooneke intersection and the Mount Timpanogos Campground through early July 2021.

Crews will work Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and roadside parking during these hours will be prohibited within the project area. To minimize travel delays and open the loop by early July, construction crews will perform work in the following segments:

ï Segment 1: S.R. 92 from the Pine Hollow Trailhead to the Timpooneke intersection will open Thursday, May 27. In early June, area visitors should expect periodic disruptions and road closures (up to four days) for roadway repairs and resurfacing work.

ï Segment 2: S.R. 92 from the Timpooneke intersection to the Mount Timpanogos Campground will remain closed through early July.

o Cascade Springs visitors will need to use the access road through Wasatch Mountain State Park near Midway.

o The U.S. Forest Service is scheduled to open the Timpooneke and Mount Timpanogos campgrounds as early as June 4. These areas will remain open during construction.

ï Segment 3: S.R. 92 from the Mount Timpanogos Campground to U.S. 189 in Provo Canyon will remain open, but drivers should expect travel delays due to one-way traffic with flagging operations.

All traffic, including bikes, are required to follow traffic operations. Drivers should expect delays of up to 15 minutes when traveling through segments 1 and 3 of the project.

“UDOT has worked closely with the U.S. Forest Service planning and coordinating this work to minimize impacts to canyon users and ensure that the Alpine Loop is open by the Fourth of July weekend,” said UDOT Project Manager Rux Rowland. “The Loop is an extremely popular destination for camping and day visits and other recreational options. We are committed to completing the road work quickly so visitors can enjoy the wonderful amenities this area offers.”