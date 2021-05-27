Nature connects with LEGO bricks at Ashton Gardens

Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects Made with LEGO® Bricks, an award-winning and record-breaking exhibition that uses beautiful works of art made from simple toy blocks to explore animal endangerment, the balance of ecosystems, and our relationship with nature is coming to Ashton Gardens at Thanksgiving Point now through August 28.

Produced by Imagine Exhibitions, Nature Connects depicts important topics that the New York artist, Sean Kenney, holds dear, from protecting an animals’ habitat, to planting a garden, or using a bike instead of a car.

Nature Connects further shows that just as LEGO pieces interconnect, everything in nature is interconnected in a delicate balance. The narratives, along with the intricate displays, also explore the importance of conservation, the balance of ecosystems, predator/prey relationships, as well as the relationships between humans and the natural world.

Most important, the exhibition allows visitors to appreciate both nature and the sculptures as something beautiful, and to inspire them to go home and create something wonderful themselves.

Tom Zaller, CEO of Imagine Exhibitions shared, “Imagine Exhibitions is proud to partner with Sean Kenney to bring the creative vision of Nature Connects to Ashton Gardens. The messages in the exhibition about our connection to nature are beautifully presented and effectively weaved into the story in the hopes of inspiring visitors to think more about mankind’s impact on the greater world around us.”

Come explore the beauty and wonder of Sean Kenney’s Nature Connects Made with LEGO® Bricks, open Monday-Saturday to the public from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for a limited engagement through August 28. Tickets are available to purchase at Ashton Gardens and thanksgivingpoint.org