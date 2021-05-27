Falcon boys lacrosse reaches tourney quarterfinals

The Skyridge boys lacrosse team started out well in non-region games but were winless in Region 4 competition. They finished 4-11 overall at the end of the regular season.

Assigned to the Division C playoffs, the Falcons were #9 in the final RPI rankings. In the first round they took on #24 Payson (1-15) on May 15 and won handily 13-2.

Next up was #8 Judge Memorial (5-8) on May 19. It was a close, hard-fought battle, but Skyridge eventually upset the Bulldogs 12-11 to advance to the quarterfinal round.

There they faced division #1 Pleasant Grove (6-10) on May 21, and the Vikings eliminated them from the tournament 15-4. The Falcons ended the season with a 6-12 overall record.

The team had a lot of different scorers, but the list starts with senior midfielder Cooper Goodrich, who had 25 goals and 11 assists. He also tallied 34 ground balls and five takeaways.

Other offensive leaders included senior midfielder Riley Anderson with 21 goals and 10 assists, junior attacker Barrett Heilner with 21 goals and nine assists, junior midfielder Sheaden Stevens, who scored 19 times with three assists, and senior attacker Archie Manning, who provided 11 goals and 11 assists.

On the other side of the equation, senior defender Colby Dulle led the team in ground balls snagged with 77, 4.5 per game, and also was tops on the takeaways list with 27.

Senior midfielder Hayden Boss had 65 ground balls for 4.3 per contest, while senior defender Benjamin Belcher added 52 ground balls and 11 takeaways. Junior defender Camden Cook collected 38 ground balls and 22 takeaways.

Boss won 130 faceoffs for a 47.3 percent effectiveness rating. Junior goaltender Logan Dickerson registered 69 saves.