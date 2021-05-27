City survey results released: Growth, high-density housing top concerns again

Once again, Lehi City hired Y2K Analytics, a Salt Lake City-based public opinion and polling firm, to conduct a random survey of Lehi citizens to ask about their general satisfaction with the City in various areas. For this year’s survey, 1415 Lehi City residents were sampled from an updated list of Lehi City utility customers. As with prior years, growth and development are still significant concerns for residents, especially high-density housing.

Overall, city residents reported a high quality of life and are happy with how the City is being run. One area of less satisfaction was in the management of growth; 75% think Lehi is growing too quickly, down from 82% last year. Respondents still feel that there is too little green space and recreational development and too much other development. The City has placed a recreation, arts, and parks bond question on the November election ballot, so residents will have the chance to vote on a slight tax increase to fund parks/recreation and arts amenities.

Many downward trends from previous years have started to turn upward, e.g., overall direction and quality of life, as well as approval of city leaders and the likelihood of recommending Lehi to others. In total, 87% of respondents approve of Lehi’s elected officials’ job performance–an 8-percentage point increase from 2020.

Residents feel safe living in Lehi. In fact, 90% of the respondents either agree or strongly agree with the statement, “I feel safe living in Lehi.”

Regarding various City services, most service ratings are similar to past years, but ratings of youth rec programs, senior programs, the aquatics/fitness center, and water conservation continue downward trends.

Many of the respondents have lived in Lehi for less than five years (32%). All survey results are available on the Lehi City website.