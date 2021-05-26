Ballard earns two gold medals, Skyridge boys claim silver trophy at state track meet

Lehi-area athletes claimed four golds and a pile of other medals at the 6A and 5A state championship track meet at Davis High School on May 18-19. The Skyridge boys team also earned the second-place trophy in their division of the competition.

The Falcon girls took eighth and the combined Skyridge team came in second in the 6A classification. The Pioneer boys placed sixth, the girls placed fifth and the combined team finished fifth in the 5A classification.

Pioneers Sarah Ballard and Isaiah Tauai and Falcon Max Davis won individual state titles in some of their events.

Just a sophomore, Ballard finished first in both the 100m and 200m sprints, earned bronze in the long jump and was a member of the fourth place 4x400m Lehi relay team.

“It was fun to have a season because last year we only did conditioning and never really got to the meets, which is the fun part,” Ballard said.

“Being able to train and compete was a lot more fulfilling. Winning state makes me excited to see what our team can do next year,” she concluded.

A senior, Davis won the 3200m, and also captured silver in the 1600m, was fifth in the 800m and ran a leg on the third place 4x800m relay team.

Davis moved here from Flagstaff, Arizona, and started competing for the Falcons during the indoor track season.

“It was a little sad leaving the team and all my old competition behind, but everyone’s been super welcoming,” he said. “The transition was about as smooth as it could be.

“Winning the 3200 meters was pretty amazing,” Davis continued. “I don’t have any individual state titles other than that, and so it’s really special to me.” Davis will run at BYU next year with his Skyridge teammates Creed and Davin Thompson.

Also a senior, Tauai won the 5A title in the 300m hurdles, placed fifth in the 110m hurdles and competed with the sixth-place 4x400m relay team.

“It was sad missing out on my junior year of track, because I missed out on running with a lot of my friends who were seniors that year,” he said. “But it was only my junior year so I knew that I would have another year to run track.

“It was so sick winning state my senior year,” Tauai added. “I feel like all my hard work and desire to win just all came together this year and I’m really grateful to have won gold.”

Utah State Championship Summary

State Champions:

Sarah Ballard (Lehi, So}: 100m 12.20 sec, 200m 24.54 sec.

Isaiah Tauai (Lehi, Sr): 300m Hurdles 39.84 sec.

Max Davis (Skyridge, Sr): 3200m 9:15.39.

Skyridge Girls Medalists:

Kylie Olsen (So): 2-1600m 5:00.58; Tiale McGee (Sr): 3-100m 12.30 sec, 7-200m 26.62 sec; Regan Morris (Sr): 8-100 m 12.90 sec; Ally Blackham (Sr): 2-400m 57.12 sec; Mia Kauffman (So): 7-300 m Hurdles 48.09 sec; Emma Meyer (Jr): 4-Javelin 117-11 ft; Malia Niumatalolo (Sr): 6-Shot Put 34-07.00 ft; Carly Hodge (Jr): 8-Discus 106-11 ft; 4×100 m Relay: 4-Regan Morris, Annika Schavey, Rachel Foster, Tiale McGee 49.07 sec; 4x200m Relay: 3-Regan Morris, Rachel Foster, Ally Blackham, Tiale McGee 1:42.92; 4x400m Relay: 7-Mia Kauffman, Kenia Ainsworth, Emma Greenwood, Ally Blackham 4:09.81.

Skyridge Boys Medalists:

Max Davis (Sr): 1-3200m 9:15.39, 2-1600m 4:10.79, 5-800m 1:54.42; Creed Thompson (Sr): 2-3200m 9:16.63, 5-1600m 4:16.59; Seth Wallgren (Jr): 6-3200m 9:25.27, 7-1600m 4:18.07; Davin Thompson (Sr): 7-3200m 9:26.69; Smith Snowden (So): 3-200m 21.89 sec; McCae Hillstead (So): 7-100m 11.20 sec, 8-200m 22.87 sec; Connor Storrs (Sr): 4-400m 49.15 sec, 4-800m 1:54.40; Matt Taylor (Jr): 2-Javelin 159-09 ft; Jhamen Finau (Sr): 8-Discus 136-01 ft; 4x100m Relay: 3-Parker Williamson, Coleman Beck, McCae Hillstead, Smith Snowden 42.40 sec; 4x200m Relay: 4-Brady Beers, Coleman Beck, McCae Hillstead, Smith Snowden 1:30.12; 4x400m Relay: 7-Jarren Barfuss, Jayden Gibson, Seth Wallgren, Connor Storrs 3:24.52; 4x800m Relay: 3-Max Davis, Seth Wallgren, Jarren Barfuss, Connor Storrs 7:46.89.

Lehi Girls Medalists:

Sarah Ballard (So): 1-100m 12.20 sec, 1-200m 24.54 sec, 3-Long Jump 16-05.25 ft; Caroline Moon (So): 3-1600m 5:06.08, 4-800m 2:20.53; Rosa Welch (Soph): 8-Long Jump 15-07.00 ft; 4x400m Relay Team: 4-Rosa Welch, Mia Richards, Caroline Moon, Sarah Ballard 4:05.72.

Lehi Boys Medalists:

Isaiah Tauai (Sr): 1-300m Hurdles (39.84 sec), 5-110m Hurdles 15.80 sec; Elijah Earl (Jr): 4-110m Hurdles 15.76 sec; Teague Andersen (Jr): 2-Discus 161-00 ft, 3-Shot Put 50-07.00 ft; 4x400m Relay: 6-Robert Nelson, Elijah Earl, Benjamin Johansen, Isaiah Tauai 3:29.96.