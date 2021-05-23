Skyridge High School still has three teams competing in their respective state tournaments.

Who’s done?

The girls lacrosse team was upset in the quarterfinals of the Division A tournament on May 21 to end an excellent season. The boys lacrosse team was eliminated when the team fell in the quarterfinals of the Division C tournament on May 21.

Who’s left?

Baseball

Season record: 16-12 overall

Final RPI ranking: 7 in 6A

Next contest: May 24

Progress: The Falcons fought through three games with Fremont to advance to the championship rounds, which will be played this week at Utah Valley University using the double-elimination format. Skyridge is matched against #2 Pleasant Grove (23-4) at 1:30 p.m. The Falcons were responsible for two of the Viking losses when they concluded the regular season a couple of weeks ago. Play continues through May 29.

Softball

Season record: 17-8 overall

Final RPI ranking: 8 in 6A

Next contest: May 25

Progress: The Region 4 champion Falcons eliminated Westlake in two games to advance to the championship rounds, which use a double-elimination format and will be played at the Spanish Fork softball complex. Skyridge next takes on #2 Bingham (22-2) on Field 1 at 12:30 p.m. If they lose, the Falcons will play again at 2:30 that same day; if they win, the next game is at 4:30 p.m. Play continues through May 28.

Boys Soccer

Season record: 15-4-0 overall

Final RPI ranking: 2 in 6A

Next contest: May 24

Progress: The Falcons advanced comfortably to the semifinals with two-goal victories over #18 Layton in the second round on May 18 and #7 Bingham in the quarterfinals on May 20. They face #3 Herriman (15-3-0) at Juan Diego High School with a designated start time of 6:30 p.m. The championship game is scheduled for Rio Tinto Stadium on May 28 at 1 p.m.