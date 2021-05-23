Connect with us

Skyridge High School still has three teams competing in their respective state tournaments.

Lehi High School still has two girls teams playing in the state tournaments. The boys teams have all bowed out of the postseason.

Skyridge tennis earns sixth place at state

Lehi and Skyridge athletes prepare to compete at state meet

Pioneer softball finishes second in Region 7

Skyridge spring playoffs outlook

Lehi High spring playoffs outlook

Skyridge baseball ends regular season this week

Elite track athletes prep for state at BYU Invitational

Falcon softball wraps up Region 4 title

Published

2 days ago

on

Who’s done?

The girls lacrosse team was upset in the quarterfinals of the Division A tournament on May 21 to end an excellent season. The boys lacrosse team was eliminated when the team fell in the quarterfinals of the Division C tournament on May 21.

Who’s left?

Baseball

Season record: 16-12 overall

Final RPI ranking: 7 in 6A

Next contest: May 24

Progress: The Falcons fought through three games with Fremont to advance to the championship rounds, which will be played this week at Utah Valley University using the double-elimination format. Skyridge is matched against #2 Pleasant Grove (23-4) at 1:30 p.m. The Falcons were responsible for two of the Viking losses when they concluded the regular season a couple of weeks ago. Play continues through May 29.

Softball

Season record: 17-8 overall

Final RPI ranking: 8 in 6A

Next contest: May 25

Progress: The Region 4 champion Falcons eliminated Westlake in two games to advance to the championship rounds, which use a double-elimination format and will be played at the Spanish Fork softball complex. Skyridge next takes on #2 Bingham (22-2) on Field 1 at 12:30 p.m. If they lose, the Falcons will play again at 2:30 that same day; if they win, the next game is at 4:30 p.m. Play continues through May 28.

Boys Soccer

Season record: 15-4-0 overall

Final RPI ranking: 2 in 6A

Next contest: May 24

Progress: The Falcons advanced comfortably to the semifinals with two-goal victories over #18 Layton in the second round on May 18 and #7 Bingham in the quarterfinals on May 20. They face #3 Herriman (15-3-0) at Juan Diego High School with a designated start time of 6:30 p.m. The championship game is scheduled for Rio Tinto Stadium on May 28 at 1 p.m.

