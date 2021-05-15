Connect with us

Lehi Sports

Skyridge spring playoffs outlook

Lehi Sports

Skyridge spring playoffs outlook

Lehi Sports

Lehi High spring playoffs outlook

Lehi Sports

Skyridge baseball ends regular season this week

Lehi Sports

Elite track athletes prep for state at BYU Invitational

Lehi Sports

Falcon softball wraps up Region 4 title

Lehi Sports

Pioneer boys lacrosse seeing some success

Lehi Sports

Falcon girls lacrosse rolling through the schedule

Lehi Sports

Lehi Free Press: All-City Boys Basketball 2020-21

Lehi Sports

Local teams place well in Orem Tiger Trials

Lehi Sports

Skyridge spring playoffs outlook

Published

18 hours ago

on

The playoff season has arrived for spring team sports. Following is a summary of how each Skyridge team is positioned entering the state tournaments.

Baseball

Season record: 8-7 Region 4 (3rd), 14-11 overall

Final RPI ranking: 7 in 6A

Next contest: May 20

Prospects: The Falcons got a bye in the first round and will host the winner of the best-of-3 series between #10 Fremont (15-10) and #23 Roy (7-18) on May 20 at 4 p.m. The teams will play again the next day at 3:30 p.m., with a tiebreaker to follow immediately if necessary.

Softball

Season record: 9-1 Region 4 (1st), 15-8 overall

Final RPI ranking: 8 in 6A

Next contest: May 20

Prospects: The Region 4 champion Falcons were the last team to earn a bye in the first round. They will host the winner of the series between #15 Kearns (9-14) and #18 Taylorsville (7-14) on May 20 at 4 p.m. The teams will play the next day at 3:30 p.m. and if needed, a third tiebreaker game will be played right afterwards.

Boys Soccer

Season record: 7-3-0 Region 4 (tied for 1st), 13-4-0 overall

Final RPI ranking: 2 in 6A

Next contest: May 18

Prospects: The Falcons beat Pleasant Grove in the final league contest, so those teams shared the Region 4 title. However, Skyridge got a much higher seed because of the tough schedule they played. The Falcons had a bye in the first round and host #18 Layton (7-9-0) at 4 p.m. on May 18. The Lancers beat #15 Hunter (8-8-0) 2-0 today to advance.

Boys Lacrosse

Season record: 0-10 Region 4 (6th), 4-11 overall

Final RPI ranking: 9 in Division C

Next contest: May 15

Prospects: The Falcons landed in the middle of their assigned division for the playoffs. They will host #24 Payson (1-15) on May 15 at 1 p.m. If they win, they will play again on May 19.

Girls Lacrosse

Season record: 10-0 Region 4 (1st), 14-1 overall

Final RPI ranking: 3 in Division A

Next contest: May 18

Prospects: The undefeated Region 4 champions have turned in a very strong season and ended up with a high ranking in the top tournament division. They will host league opponent #14 Corner Canyon (10-6) on May 18 at 4 p.m. The Chargers gave the Falcons two of the toughest games they played this season; Skyridge won by just a single goal each time.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright © 2021 Point Publishing.