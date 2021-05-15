Lehi High spring playoffs outlook

The playoff season has arrived for spring team sports. Following is a summary of how each Lehi team is positioned entering the state tournaments.

Baseball

Season record: 10-8 Region 7 (tied for 4th), 12-13 overall

Final RPI ranking: 17 in 5A

Next contest: May 15

Prospects: The Pioneers finished ranked in the middle of the pack but were high enough to get a bye in the preliminary round. Their first opponent will be #16 Wasatch (13-10). They will play Saturday at 1 p.m. and Monday at 3:30 p.m., with a third game to follow if needed to break a tie. If they beat the Wasps in the best-of-3, they will face #1 Olympus (22-2) on May 20-21 in the third round.

Softball

Season record: 10-2 Region 7 (2nd), 18-9-1 overall

Final RPI ranking: 7 in 5A

Next contest: May 20

Prospects: Since the Pioneers finished in the top eight of the RPI, they have a bye in the first two rounds. In their bracket feed, #23 Mountain View (4-15) beat #28 Olympus (2-16) today to advance to take on #10 Timpanogos (11-7). The winner of that series will face Lehi in the third round on May 20 at 4 p.m. and at 3:30 p.m. on May 21, with a tiebreaker to follow immediately if needed.

Boys Soccer

Season record: 8-4-0 Region 7 (2nd), 9-7-0 overall

Final RPI ranking: 14 in 5A

Next contest: May 14

Prospects: The Pioneers drew a familiar region foe in the first round of the tournament, #19 Timpview (8-8-0). They were scheduled to play at 4 p.m. today, with the winner advancing to take on #3 Brighton (12-4-0). Lehi beat Timpview both times during the regular season, but the games were decided by single goals and it’s tough to do that three times in a row.

Boys Lacrosse

Season record: 6-6 Region 7 (4th), 9-7 overall

Final RPI ranking: 10 in Division B

Next contest: May 18

Prospects: The Pioneers ended up in the middle division for the playoffs and will visit #7 Westlake (8-7) in the first round of the tournament on May 18 at 4 p.m. The winner will face the victor of the #2 Riverton (11-3) versus #15 Salem Hills (8-8) contest.

Girls Lacrosse

Season record: 4-8 Region 7 (5th), 6-8 overall

Final RPI ranking: 4 in Division C

Next contest: May 19

Prospects: The Pioneers got a high seed in their division, so they escaped a first-round contest. They will host the winner of #13 Northridge (2-12) versus #20 Mountain View (1-12) on May 19 at 4 p.m.