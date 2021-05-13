Elite track athletes prep for state at BYU Invitational

The combined Skyridge boys and girls track and field team placed fifth at the BYU Invitational on May 7-8. The Lehi team placed 25th at the meet, which featured top athletes from 95 programs in Utah, Idaho, Wyoming and Nevada.

Founded in 1911, the BYU Invitational is the longest-running and largest high school invitational in the Intermountain West.

A pair of Pioneer athletes posted the highest individual finishes at this meet. Sophomore sprinter Sarah Ballard won the 200m in 24.86 seconds. She has the fastest time in the state this year so far in this event.

Ballard also placed second in the 100m in 11.97 seconds, eclipsing Brinn Jensen’s 12.2- second school record from 2016 and registering the second fastest time in the state in this event.

Junior thrower Teague Andersen placed second in the shot put with a 52-8.25-foot heave. He also took third in the discus with a 153-5-foot throw. Andersen has the third best throw in the discus and the sixth best throw in the shot put in the state.

Lehi senior hurdler Isaiah Tauai placed fifth in the 300m hurdles (40.22 sec). He has the seventh fastest time in the state in this event.

On the Skyridge side, sophomore Mia Kauffman took third place in the 300m hurdles (47.90 sec). Senior Tiale McGee placed fifth in the 100m in 12.17 seconds, running the fifth-fastest time in the state. Fellow senior Ally Blackham placed sixth in the 400m in 58.84 seconds.

The Skyridge distance runners enjoyed another excellent outing. Senior Max Davis placed fourth in both the 1600m (4:14.72) and the 3200m (9:17.47). Davis has the fifth fastest time in the state in the 1600m and the second fastest time in the 3200m.

Senior Creed Thompson took fifth in the 3200m (9:19.45). Thompson has the fifth fastest time in the state in this event. Senior Connor Storrs placed sixth in the 800m in 1:53.94. This time is the fifth fastest in the state.

Skyridge sophomore Smith Snowden took fourth in the 100m in 10.74 seconds, running the fourth fastest time in the state. Snowden also placed eighth in the 200m (21.99 sec). He is tied for the seventh fastest time in the state.

The Skyridge relay teams had a banner meet, winning numerous events. Most notable was the girls 4x200m relay team of Regan Morris, Rachel Foster, Ally Blackham and Tiale McGee, who won the event in 1:43.40, running the second fastest time in the state this year.

With only two meets remaining, the track and field season is winding down.

Lehi competes at the Region 7 championship meet at Orem High School on May 12-13. Skyridge participates at the Region 4 championships on May 12-13 at American Fork High School.

Athletes from both schools who meet the qualification standards will compete at the Utah State Championships on May 18-19 at Davis High School.

BYU Invitational Results

Skyridge Boys Summary

100m: 4-Smith Snowden 10.74 sec; 200m: 8-Smith Snowden 21.99 sec; 800m: 6-Connor Storrs 1:53.94; 1600m: 4-Max Davis 4:14.72; 3200m: 4-Max Davis 9:17.47, 5-Creed Thompson 9:19.45; 4x100m Relay: 4- Parker Williamson, Coleman Beck, McCae Hillstead, Smith Snowden, Isaac Kosorok, Trent Call 42.96 sec; 4x200m Relay: 3-McCae Hillstead, Coleman Beck, Brady Beers, Smith Snowden 1:31.62; 4x800m Relay: 2-Max Davis, Kade Hansen, Seth Wallgren, Connor Storrs, Jarren Barfuss, Seth Kjar 7:56.49.

Skyridge Girls Summary

100m: 5-Tiale McGee 12.17 sec; 300m Hurdles: 3-Mia Kauffman 47.90 sec; Pole Vault: 7-Savanna Crandall 10-00.00 ft; 8 (tie)-Ariana Baker 9-06.25 ft; 8 (tie)-Miley Richards 9-06.25 ft; 4x100m Relay: 2-Regan Morris, Annika Schavey, Rachel Foster, Tiale McGee, Claire Lomu, Emma Greenwood 48.56 sec; 4x200m: 1-Regan Morris, Rachel Foster, Ally Blackham, Tiale McGee 1:43.40; 4x400m Relay: 2-Rachel Foster, Mia Kauffman, Ally Blackham, Kylie Olsen 4:01.25.

Lehi Boys Summary

300m Hurdles: 5-Isaiah Tauai 40.22 sec; Shot Put: 2-Teague Andersen 52-08.25 ft; Discus: 3-Teague Andersen 153-05; 4x400m Relay: 8-Robert Nelson, Benjamin Johansen, Isaiah Tauai, Izak Harward 3:31.15.

Lehi Girls Summary

100m: 2-Sarah Ballard 11.97 sec; 200m: 1-Sarah Ballard 24.86 sec; 800m: 8-Caroline Moon 2:20.43.