Are renowned Round-Up parades a go?

The historic Lehi Stock Parade is scheduled for Thursday, June 24, during Round-Up week. However, Lehi residents wonder if they can look forward to the traditional mini-float parade and the grand parade this year.

Kate Daly, chairperson of the Lehi Round-Up Committee, said recently, “As of right now, as a committee, we are moving forward with planning both the mammoth and miniature parades. There is a 98% chance that they will happen, which is very high! We are waiting for a mass gathering permit from the Utah County Health Department before we get the official ‘go.’”

The miniature parade, a beloved Lehi tradition, is scheduled for Friday, June 25. Church organizations all over town have their assignments and committees ready to create the small floats. As in years past, the grand parade will be on Saturday morning, June 26. As of now, there is no mask mandate.

To be a participant or register for Round-Up float parades, go to www.lehi-ut.gov. The deadline to sign up or register is May 31.