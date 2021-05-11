Lehi Junior’s Tiffany Quintero named Teacher of the Year

Tiffany Quintero exudes energy, love and devotion as she describes her teaching experience as a Career and Technical Education (CTE) teacher at Lehi Junior High School. Quintero was recently named the Skyridge Cluster Teacher of the Year. Principal Kevin Thomas made the announcement recently to the students at the junior high, “Mrs. Quintero was chosen from more than 600 teachers from the Skyridge Cluster as Teacher of the Year. She received a beautiful crystal trophy, a plaque, a big basket of goodies and a cash award. They made her promise to spend the money on herself.” Congratulations to Mrs. Quintero.

Quintero graduated from BYU with a degree in Family and Consumer Science and a Master of Education in Learning and Technology from Western Governors University. She studied under Dr. Chris Moore, retired director of Family and Consumer Science Education at BYU. When Dr. Moore was told of Quintero’s honor, she said, “I am so excited for you– so deserving! You have that natural gift. It can’t be taught. It is innate. I was so fortunate to have had you in class. Your students are also blessed to be taught by a teacher who loves them and cares about them. Education needs you. I feel as if I have passed the torch. I love you, girl!”

A former student of Quintero’s, Cameron Meiners, expressed his appreciation for Quintero’s influence in the following message, “I had a minimum of eight teachers per year from seventh grade to twelfth. I also had seven teachers from kindergarten to sixth grade. With class and teacher changes halfway through the year, I had a minimum of 50 different teachers, and not a single one left such an impact on me the way that you did. Thank you. Teacher of the Year is an understatement.” Meiners was a national qualifier in the Future Business Leaders of America competition.

Quintero loves the relationships she has developed over the years with her students. “I have had a front-row seat and watched their journey.”

Quintero praised the academic qualities of her students. After this unusual year, she said her students have been amazing and resilient. “It is the kids who have made this year so fun,” she said. She expressed appreciation for the collaboration between the tech companies in Silicon Slopes and the educational community for making the curriculum exciting and relevant.

After receiving her award, Quintero said, “I feel very underqualified for this award. There are so many incredible teachers in this cluster, I feel honored to just be associated with them! I am so grateful for the teachers that have taught my own children and have made a difference in their lives. I remember when my oldest started first grade and I realized he would spend more of his awake hours with his teacher than me. I cried for a solid week every time I would drop him off at school. Teachers make a difference and they change lives. I am honored to play a small role in this esteemed profession and I love these students so much.

Quintero is married and has four children, ages 15, 12, 10 and 6.