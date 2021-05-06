Thanksgiving Point announces new CEO

Mckay Christensen

LEHI, Utah (April 29, 2021) – Thanksgiving Point’s Board of Directors (www.thanksgivingpoint.org) is proud to announce the appointment of McKay Christensen as President and Chief Executive Officer. Christensen succeeds Mike L Washburn who retired from Thanksgiving Point following 18 years of leadership. Christensen’s extensive background and business development skills will help Thanksgiving Point strengthen partnerships, develop strategic growth, and expand its impacts to the community.

“We are so grateful for the leadership of Mike Washburn over the past 18 years,” stated Karen Ashton, co-founder of Thanksgiving Point. “Mike has done an amazing job in expanding and promoting the offerings at Thanksgiving Point, and we are excited to welcome McKay Christensen to carry on this important work. McKay brings a wealth of experience that will be a great benefit to us at Thanksgiving Point. The future is extremely bright thanks to these two leaders.”

Christensen joins Thanksgiving Point following several successful executive positions including KLAS Research, Melaleuca, Holiday Inn Worldwide, and Procter & Gamble. From 2015-2018, Christensen served as the Managing Director of External Relations at BYU. He remains an adjunct professor at the BYU Marriott School of Management. He earned a Ph.D. in Education from the University of Idaho and an MBA from BYU. McKay and his wife Jennifer are the parents of five children and live in Alpine, Utah.

“I believe in people and in our community,” stated Christensen. “As we look at the potential of what can be done at Thanksgiving Point to support our mission, I am energized by the possibilities ahead of us.”

Thanksgiving Point is a multi-venue entertainment and educational attraction. Since its inception in 1995 the Lehi area around Thanksgiving Point has boomed. Thanksgiving Point is home to activities and events unlike anything in the state and region, including five award-winning venues with highlights like the region’s only Tulip Festival, the winter holiday celebration Luminaria, and Butterfly Biosphere with hundreds of live butterflies from across the world.