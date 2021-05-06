Pioneer boys lacrosse seeing some success

The Lehi boys lacrosse team sits squarely in the middle of Region 7 as the season enters the final two weeks. The Pioneers are tied for fourth place with Timpanogos at 4-5 in the league standings and own the tiebreaker so far. The team is 7-6 overall.

Mar. 30: Alta 18, Lehi 3

Senior midfielder Holden Hughes scored twice, and junior attacker Steele Cooper added the other goal. Senior midfielder Jaysten Larsen won 14 faceoffs and fielded seven ground balls. Freshman goaltender Tyler Dajany had 18 saves in the contest.

Apr. 13: Lehi 12, Timpanogos 9

Cooper led out against the Timberwolves, netting four goals and providing two assists, while Hughes scored twice with three assists. Junior defender Jonah Hughes and sophomore attacker Charlie Castagnetto each scored twice as well.

Larsen collected eight ground balls and also made an interception and won 12-of-14 faceoffs. Senior Tyson King tallied 12 saves in the net.

Apr. 15: Lehi 19, Mountain View 2

Nine players scored for the Pioneers in the big victory, led by Holden Hughes, who converted on 7-of-8 tries. Freshman attacker Justice Cooper added three goals, and Jonah Hughes and junior attacker Hunter Green each posted two more. Steele Cooper had five assists.

Apr. 20: Lehi 9, Springville 8 (OT)

Larsen led the way in this thriller with two goals and two assists, fielded 15 ground balls and was a perfect 14-for-14 in faceoffs. King had six saves in goals. Steele Cooper scored three times.

Apr. 22: Timpview 21, Lehi 9

Holden Hughes had four goals and one assist and Steele Cooper scored three times as the Pioneers bowed to the Thunderbirds. Larsen collected the most ground balls with eight.

Apr. 27: Mountain Ridge 20, Lehi 4

The Pioneers scored only once after the first quarter and couldn’t keep the Sentinels out of the net enough. Steele Cooper made three goals and King made 19 saves.

Apr. 29: Lehi 10, Orem 6

Steele Cooper’s consistent offensive production led the way once more, as he scored three times and provided four assists in this bounce-back win. Larsen added three goals to the tally, fielded seven ground balls and won 13-of-15 faceoffs.