Skyridge student in fatal accident on SR 92

Lehi Free Press: Lehi Real Estate Snapshot – April 2021

By the numbers: Lehi and Utah County COVID-19 cases and death totals

Lehi Free Press marks 5th anniversary

State Route 92 to close nightly this weekend for new pedestrian bridge

2021 Lehi Round-up Rodeo Royalty named

Lehi Free Press: Lehi Real Estate Snapshot – March 2021

City anticipates movement on vacant Porter's Place lot project 

Lehi Post Office parking lots undergo renovation

Published

1 day ago

on

A 16-year-old male Skyridge High School student was involved in a two-vehicle accident on SR 92 near Smith’s Marketplace late Sunday afternoon, May 2. The young man was traveling westbound in a white Ford Focus when he lost control of the vehicle, veering into eastbound traffic and hitting a black Chevy pickup truck.

The teenager in the Ford Focus, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people were in the Chevy pickup, the passenger was transported to the hospital as a precaution and the driver sustained minor injuries and did not go to the hospital.

The accident took place near what is known as the “Big Dip” in Highland. Lone Peak Police often see drivers gain speed going downhill there and the potential for accidents is high. It’s a heavily wooded area as well and deer cross SR 92 at the “Big Dip” often.

A large portion of SR92 was shut down for almost six hours as a result of the crash on Sunday. 

