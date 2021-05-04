Falcon girls lacrosse rolling through the schedule

The Skyridge girls lacrosse team has earned an 11-1 record overall and sits alone in first place in Region 4 with an 8-0 mark, followed by Corner Canyon at 7-1 and American Fork at 5-3.

The Falcons suffered their solo loss in the second week of March and haven’t looked back since. Here’s a few highlights from each game not previously reported.

Apr. 13: Skyridge 21, American Fork 11

Sophomore attacker Haven Buechner led the way for the Falcons against the Caveman, posting nine goals and one assist while scooping up eight ground balls and causing one turnover.

Junior midfielder Rivanna Buechner added five goals and three assists, netted 13 ground balls and caused three turnovers. Junior attacker Kaylie Cooper and junior midfielder Erynn McCurdy each added two goals and two assists. McCurdy also collected 10 ground balls.

Apr. 15: Skyridge 11, Corner Canyon 10

In the tight contest against the Chargers, Rivanna Buechner shot perfectly with five goals scored, fielded 10 ground balls and caused two turnovers in the thrilling victory.

Haven Buechner, McCurdy and Cooper added two goals apiece. Senior goalkeeper Gretchen Jenkins had seven saves between the pipes.

Apr. 20: Skyridge 16, Pleasant Grove 4

Haven Buechner went 8-for-8 in shots on goal with one assist while also fielding nine ground balls and causing three turnovers.

Rivanna Buechner added five goals and three assists, fielded five ground balls and caused three turnovers. Junior midfielder Brooklyn Gibson added a pair of scores, and Cooper had three assists. Gibson also caused five turnovers to lead the defensive effort.

Apr. 22: Skyridge 19, Westlake 1

The Falcons spread the wealth around in this game. Eleven players scored and one more had an assist. Seventeen were credited with at least one ground ball and the team combined for 11 turnovers.

Apr. 23: Skyridge 12, Olympus 6

The Falcons shot very efficiently against the non-league foe Titans, converting on 13-of-15 shots on goal. Jenkins had six saves in the net.

Apr. 27: Skyridge 15, Lone Peak 5

Stats unavailable.

Apr. 29: Skyridge 10, American Fork 8

Stats unavailable.